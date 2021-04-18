Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 53,000 On Maruti Swift, Alto Dzire, Vitara Brezza And Dzire

Published On Apr 18, 2021 08:46 AM By Tarun for Maruti Swift

The recently launched facelifted Swift is also being offered with discounts

Maruti Swift offered with the highest savings of up to Rs 53,000 for its base variant.

Least savings on the Ertiga, with benefits of up to Rs 3,000.

All other models offered with benefits ranging between Rs 31,000 and Rs 35,000.

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out heavy discounts on its entire Arena lineup: the Swift, Dzire, Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, and Ertiga. Even the recently launched facelifted Swift comes with certain benefits. If you are planning to buy a Maruti this month, here’s how much you can save:

Maruti Alto

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 17,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Special Offer Rs 3000 Total Rs 35,000

The Alto is available with discounts of up to Rs 35,000.

You can avail a cash discount of Rs 17,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a special sales offer of up to Rs 3,000.

The entry-level hatch retails from Rs 2.99 lakh to Rs 4.48 lakh.

Maruti S-Presso

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 14,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Special Offer Rs 3000 Total Rs 32,000

Maruti S-Presso attracts heavy offers of up to Rs 32,000.

Buyers can avail a cash discount of Rs 14,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a special offer of up to Rs 3,000.

The S-Presso is priced between Rs 3.70 lakh and Rs 5.18 lakh.

Maruti Wagon R

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 13,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Special Offer Rs 3000 Total Rs 31,000

The Wagon R is offered with benefits of up to Rs 31,000.

While the petrol variants get a cash discount of Rs 8,000, the CNG variants get a Rs 13,000 discount. Further, there’s an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a special sales offer of Rs 3,000.

It is priced from Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 6.18 lakh.

Maruti Celerio

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Special Offer Rs 3000 Total Rs 35,000

The ageing Celerio is available with offers of up to Rs 35,000.

It comes with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a special sales offer of up to Rs 3,000.

It retails from Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.78 lakh.

The new-generation Celerio is expected to be launched soon.

Maruti Swift

Offers Amount Cash Discount Upto Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Special Offer Rs 3000 Total Rs 53,000

Maruti is offering the Swift with the highest savings of up to Rs 53,000.

Only the base-spec LXI variant comes with a cash discount of Rs 30,000. The other variants attract a discount of Rs 10,000 while the Special Edition gets just Rs 1,500 off.

You can also get an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a special sales offer of up to Rs 3,000.

The Swift is priced from Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 8.41 lakh.

Maruti Dzire

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 8,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Special Offer Rs 3000 Total Rs 31,000

The Dzire is available with benefits of up to Rs 31,000.

You can save up to Rs 8,000 as cash discount, Rs 20,000 as exchange bonus, and Rs 3,000 as special sales offer.

If you are going for the Special Edition, there’s no cash discount, instead, you have to pay Rs 20,500 more.

The sub-compact sedan retails between Rs 5.94 lakh and Rs 8.90 lakh.

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Special Offer Rs 3000 Total Rs 33,000

Maruti is offering the Brezza with benefits of up to Rs 33,000.

Cash discount of Rs 10,000 with the base-spec LXI and mid-spec VXI. No such offer on the top-spec ZXI and ZXI+ variants.

It also comes with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a special sales offer of Rs 3,000.

It’s priced from Rs 7.39 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh.

Maruti Ertiga

Offers Amount Cash Discount - Exchange Bonus - Special Offer Rs 3000 Total Rs 3,000

No cash discount and exchange bonus available with the Maruti Ertiga.

You can, however, avail a special sales offer of up to Rs 3,000. It offers the least savings in the lineup.

It retails from Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 10.47 lakh.

(all prices, ex-showroom)

