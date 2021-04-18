  • Login / Register
Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 53,000 On Maruti Swift, Alto Dzire, Vitara Brezza And Dzire

Published On Apr 18, 2021 08:46 AM By Tarun for Maruti Swift

The recently launched facelifted Swift is also being offered with discounts

  • Maruti Swift offered with the highest savings of up to Rs 53,000 for its base variant. 

  • Least savings on the Ertiga, with benefits of up to Rs 3,000. 

  • All other models offered with benefits ranging between Rs 31,000 and Rs 35,000. 

Maruti Suzuki has rolled out heavy discounts on its entire Arena lineup: the Swift, Dzire, Alto, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, and Ertiga. Even the recently launched facelifted Swift comes with certain benefits. If you are planning to buy a Maruti this month, here’s how much you can save: 

Maruti Alto

Maruti Suzuki Alto

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 17,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Special Offer

Rs 3000

Total

Rs 35,000

  • The Alto is available with discounts of up to Rs 35,000. 

  • You can avail a cash discount of Rs 17,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a special sales offer of up to Rs 3,000. 

  • The entry-level hatch retails from Rs 2.99 lakh to Rs 4.48 lakh. 

Maruti S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 14,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Special Offer

Rs 3000

Total

Rs 32,000

  • Maruti S-Presso attracts heavy offers of up to Rs 32,000. 

  • Buyers can avail a cash discount of Rs 14,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a special offer of up to Rs 3,000. 

  • The S-Presso is priced between Rs 3.70 lakh and Rs 5.18 lakh. 

Maruti Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 13,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Special Offer

Rs 3000

Total

Rs 31,000

  • The Wagon R is offered with benefits of up to Rs 31,000. 

  • While the petrol variants get a cash discount of Rs 8,000, the CNG variants get a Rs 13,000 discount. Further, there’s an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 and a special sales offer of Rs 3,000. 

  • It is priced from Rs 4.65 lakh to Rs 6.18 lakh. 

Maruti Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Special Offer

Rs 3000

Total

Rs 35,000

  • The ageing Celerio is available with offers of up to Rs 35,000. 

  • It comes with a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and a special sales offer of up to Rs 3,000. 

  • It retails from Rs 4.53 lakh to Rs 5.78 lakh. 

  • The new-generation Celerio is expected to be launched soon. 

Maruti Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Upto Rs 30,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Special Offer

Rs 3000

Total

Rs 53,000

  • Maruti is offering the Swift with the highest savings of up to Rs 53,000. 

  • Only the base-spec LXI variant comes with a cash discount of Rs 30,000. The other variants attract a discount of Rs 10,000 while the Special Edition gets just Rs 1,500 off. 

  • You can also get an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a special sales offer of up to Rs 3,000. 

  • The Swift is priced from Rs 5.73 lakh to Rs 8.41 lakh. 

Maruti Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 8,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Special Offer

Rs 3000

Total

Rs 31,000

  • The Dzire is available with benefits of up to Rs 31,000. 

  • You can save up to Rs 8,000 as cash discount, Rs 20,000 as exchange bonus, and Rs 3,000 as special sales offer. 

  • If you are going for the Special Edition, there’s no cash discount, instead, you have to pay Rs 20,500 more. 

  • The sub-compact sedan retails between Rs 5.94 lakh and Rs 8.90 lakh. 

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Special Offer

Rs 3000

Total

Rs 33,000

  • Maruti is offering the Brezza with benefits of up to Rs 33,000. 

  • Cash discount of Rs 10,000 with the base-spec LXI and mid-spec VXI. No such offer on the top-spec ZXI and ZXI+ variants. 

  • It also comes with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a special sales offer of Rs 3,000. 

  • It’s priced from Rs 7.39 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh. 

Maruti Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Offers

Amount

Cash Discount

-

Exchange Bonus

-

Special Offer

Rs 3000

Total

Rs 3,000

  • No cash discount and exchange bonus available with the Maruti Ertiga

  • You can, however, avail a special sales offer of up to Rs 3,000. It offers the least savings in the lineup.

  • It retails from Rs 7.69 lakh to Rs 10.47 lakh. 

(all prices, ex-showroom)

