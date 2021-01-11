Modified On Jan 11, 2021 06:38 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Kona EV is now available with a heavy cash discount of up to Rs 1.5 lakh

The Hyundai Kona EV is offered with the highest benefits and offers, followed by the Hyundai Elantra.

Discounts are available on the Grand i10 Nios, Aura and the Santro.

No offers are available with the new i20, Creta, Tucson, Venue and Verna.

Hyundai has rolled out its new year (January 2021) offers and discounts for some of its models. The carmaker has many new and popular cars in its lineup, including the second-gen Creta and third-gen i20. However, no offers are available with the Creta, i20, Venue, Tucson and Verna, all relatively new models. Here are all the benefits that you can avail with the other Hyundais.

Hyundai Santro

Offer Amount Cash Discount Upto Rs 20,000 / Rs 10,000 (Era) Exchange Bonus Upto Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus - Additional offers Upto Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

For the base-spec Era variants, you can avail a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000. For all the other variants, the cash discount is up to Rs 20,000.

The exchange bonus for all the variants is up to Rs 15,000.

Additional offers of up to Rs 5,000 will be selective to dealerships.

You can save up to Rs 40,000 in total with the Hyundai Santro.

The entry-level hatchback comes with a 1.1-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual and an AMT.

Prices start from Rs 4.57 lakh and go up to Rs 6.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer Amount Cash Discount Upto Rs 25,000 (Turbo)/ Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Upto Rs 10,000 Loyalty Bonus - Additional offers Upto Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,000

If you go for the Grand i10 Nios Turbo, you can get a better deal. Buying this variant will help you save up to Rs 40,000.

For the regular petrol and diesel variants, you can save up to Rs 20,000.

The cash discount for the turbo variant is Rs 25,000 and Rs 5,000 for the petrol/diesel variants.

The exchange bonus is the same for all the variants: up to Rs 10,000.

The Grand i10 Nios gets a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 100PS and 172Nm.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine is good for 83PS and 113Nm, while the diesel engine produces 75PS and 190Nm. Both the petrol and diesel engines get the option of a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

The prices start from Rs 5.12 lakh to Rs 8.36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai Aura

Offer Amount Cash Discount Upto Rs 30,000 (Turbo) / Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Upto Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus - Additional offers Upto Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

Even here, buying the Hyundai Aura Turbo will help you save up to Rs 50,000. You can avail a cash discount of Rs 30,000 with the turbo variant.

With the regular petrol and diesel variants, you can save up to Rs 30,000. The cash discount stands at Rs 10,000.

The exchange bonus of up to Rs 15,000 remains the same for all the variants.

You can also avail additional offers of up to Rs 5,000, selective to dealerships.

The same 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engines are carried over from the i10 Nios to the Aura. Even the power figures and transmission options are the same.

Prices start from Rs 5.85 lakh up to Rs 9.82 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai Elantra

Offer Amount Cash Discount Upto Rs 70,000 Exchange Bonus Upto Rs 30,000 Loyalty Bonus - Additional offers Total Benefits Up to Rs 1,00,000

The Hyundai Elantra, among the least popular cars from the carmaker, is available with heavy discounts.

With the petrol variants, you can save up to Rs 1 lakh including a cash discount of Rs 70,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

With the diesel variants, you can avail a cash discount of Rs 30,000 along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 30,000.

The Elantra is available with a 150PS-producing 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 115PS-producing 1.5-litre diesel engine. Both the powertrains come paired with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Prices start at Rs 17.60 lakh and go up to Rs 20.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai Kona EV

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 1.5 lakh Exchange Bonus Loyalty Bonus - Additional offers Total Benefits Up to Rs 1.5 lakh

For the first time, the Hyundai Kona EV is being offered with benefits.

If you are opting for the white colour, you can avail a cash discount of Rs 50,000. For all the other colours, you can avail a cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh.

No exchange bonus or additional offers are available with the Kona.

It gets a 39.2 kWh electric motor that is capable of producing 136PS and up to 395Nm. The EV offers an ARAI-claimed driving range of 452 kilometres.

It is priced from Rs 23.75 lakh to Rs 23.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Read More on : Grand i10 Nios AMT