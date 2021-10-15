Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.05 Lakh On Sub-4 Metre SUVs This Diwali

Published On Oct 15, 2021 11:52 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue

No offers on the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, or Nissan Magnite sadly

If you’ve been planning to buy a subcompact SUV, then the discount season you were waiting for is here. Most manufacturers have started rolling out great offers for the festive month. Here are the model-wise offers:

Mahindra XUV300

Offers Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Additional offers Up to Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 44,000

The XUV300 is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000.

It is offered with both turbo-petrol and diesel engines, both with the choice of a manual or an automatic transmission.

The sub-4m SUV is priced between Rs 7.96 lakh and Rs 13.46 lakh.

Renault Kiger

Offers Amount Loyalty Benefit Up to Rs 95,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Total Up to Rs 1.05 lakh

The Kiger does not get any cash or exchange discount, but a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000.

If you are an existing Renault customer, you can avail most of the festive discount with a loyalty benefit of up to Rs 95,000.

It is priced from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 10.09 lakh. It is a petrol-only offering and one of the most affordable options in the segment.

Tata Nexon

Offers Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Total Up to Rs 20,000

The above mentioned offers are only for the diesel variants of the Nexon.

The petrol variants are available only with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Tata is not offering any cash discount with the Nexon.

The subcompact SUV retails from Rs 7.28 lakh to Rs 13.23 lakh, with the diesel option starting from Rs 8.58 lakh.

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Offers Amount Cash Discount Rs 5,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,500 Total Up to Rs 17,500

Even the segment-dominating Vitara Brezza is available with some savings this month. There are cash and exchange discounts of Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

The Vitara Brezza retails from Rs 7.61 lakh to Rs 11.19 lakh.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Offers Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000

There’s only an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 available with the Urban Cruiser.

You can save a bit more if you go for the Vitara Brezza, which is essentially the same car in terms of features and specifications.

The SUV is priced from Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh.

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

Note: The above offers may vary depending on the location and variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest dealerships for more details.

