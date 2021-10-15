Get Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.05 Lakh On Sub-4 Metre SUVs This Diwali
Published On Oct 15, 2021 11:52 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue
No offers on the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, or Nissan Magnite sadly
If you’ve been planning to buy a subcompact SUV, then the discount season you were waiting for is here. Most manufacturers have started rolling out great offers for the festive month. Here are the model-wise offers:
Mahindra XUV300
Offers
Amount
Cash Discount
Up to Rs 15,000
Exchange Bonus
Up to Rs 20,000
Corporate Discount
Rs 4,000
Additional offers
Up to Rs 5,000
Total
Up to Rs 44,000
The XUV300 is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000.
It is offered with both turbo-petrol and diesel engines, both with the choice of a manual or an automatic transmission.
The sub-4m SUV is priced between Rs 7.96 lakh and Rs 13.46 lakh.
Renault Kiger
Offers
Amount
Loyalty Benefit
Up to Rs 95,000
Corporate Discount
Rs 10,000
Total
Up to Rs 1.05 lakh
The Kiger does not get any cash or exchange discount, but a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000.
If you are an existing Renault customer, you can avail most of the festive discount with a loyalty benefit of up to Rs 95,000.
It is priced from Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 10.09 lakh. It is a petrol-only offering and one of the most affordable options in the segment.
Tata Nexon
Offers
Amount
Exchange Bonus
Up to Rs 15,000
Corporate Discount
Up to Rs 5,000
Total
Up to Rs 20,000
The above mentioned offers are only for the diesel variants of the Nexon.
The petrol variants are available only with a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. Tata is not offering any cash discount with the Nexon.
The subcompact SUV retails from Rs 7.28 lakh to Rs 13.23 lakh, with the diesel option starting from Rs 8.58 lakh.
Maruti Vitara Brezza
Offers
Amount
Cash Discount
Rs 5,000
Exchange Bonus
Rs 10,000
Corporate Discount
Up to Rs 2,500
Total
Up to Rs 17,500
Even the segment-dominating Vitara Brezza is available with some savings this month. There are cash and exchange discounts of Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.
The Vitara Brezza retails from Rs 7.61 lakh to Rs 11.19 lakh.
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Offers
Amount
Exchange Bonus
Rs 15,000
There’s only an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 available with the Urban Cruiser.
You can save a bit more if you go for the Vitara Brezza, which is essentially the same car in terms of features and specifications.
The SUV is priced from Rs 8.72 lakh to Rs 11.40 lakh.
(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)
Note: The above offers may vary depending on the location and variant chosen. Hence, we request you to contact your nearest dealerships for more details.
