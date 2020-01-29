Fourth-gen Mercedes-Benz GLE LWB Launched At Rs 73.70 Lakh

Published On Jan 29, 2020 05:09 PM By Saransh

The new-gen SUV comes with BS6 diesel engines only.

Mercedes-Benz has launched a long wheelbase version of the SUV in India.

Available in two variants: GLE 300 d and GLE 400 d Hip-Hop Edition.

Priced at Rs 73.70 lakh and 1.25 crore.

Rivals Audi Q7, BMW X5, Volvo XC90, and the Land Rover Discovery

Mercedes-Benz has launched the fourth-gen GLE in India. It is available in two variants: 300 d and 400 d Hip-Hop Edition, priced at Rs 73.70 lakh and Rs 1.25 crore (ex-showroom India), respectively.

Under the hood, the 300 d is powered by a 2.0-litre engine that makes 245PS and 500Nm. The 400 d, on the other hand, gets a 3.0-litre unit that makes 330PS and 700Nm. Both engines are mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels via Mercedes’ 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system.

In terms of design, the new GLE looks similar to its elder sibling, the GLS. The front looks upright and houses the huge twin-slat grille flanked by the new sleeker headlamps. At the back, signature design elements like the rear quarter have been carried forward giving the rear windshield a wrap-around effect. The tail lamps are now sleeker but continue to stretch along the rear fender.

The interior has been redesigned completely. It gets Mercedes’ twin-screen setup with a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment screen. Features on offer include up to 9 airbags, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, a Burmester sound system, four-zone climate control, air suspension, and parking assist.

Priced from Rs 73.70 lakh to Rs 1.23 crore, the new GLE will continue to take on the likes of Audi Q7, BMW X5, Volvo S90, and the Land Rover Discovery.

