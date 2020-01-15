Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV To Launch In April 2020

Modified On Jan 15, 2020 01:07 PM By Sonny for Mercedes-Benz EQC

The EQC lays the foundation for future EVs from Mercedes-Benz in India

Mercedes EQC is the production-spec model of the EQ concept that was shown at Auto Expo 2018.

It has a performance rating of 408PS and 760Nm from its dual-motor AWD setup.

The EQC will be a feature-rich luxury electric SUV with flexible charging options.

It is expected to be priced between Rs 85 lakh to Rs 95 lakh.

The EQC has a claimed range of 445km on a full charge.

The electrification buzz in India is being taken seriously by luxury carmakers. After the Audi e-tron, Mercedes-Benz has queued its own EV offensive starting with the EQC electric SUV.

With the launch of the EQC slated for April 2020, Mercedes has now introduced its EQ brand in India. It is the production-spec iteration of the first EQ concept and is already sold in select international markets. A special "Edition 1886" of the EQC was also showcased at the brand launch. This particular model features an 80kWh lithium-ion battery with a claimed range of at least 445km (NEDC test cycle).

This luxury electric SUV gets flexible charging options. It can be charged using its water-cooled on-board charger for upto 7.4kW power rating, allowing it to be charged using home AC ports and public charging stations too. But using a Mercedes-Benz wallbox, you could charge it upto 3 times faster than a regular socket. It also features DC fast charging capability of up to 110kW, which would take around 40 minutes to charge from 10-80 per cent.

The EQC uses two electric motors, one on each axle, for AWD. It has a combined output of 408PS of power and 760Nm of torque with a claimed 0-100kph time of 5.1 seconds.

The EQC is a luxury electric-SUV after all and comes packed with features and tech such as two 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment system and the instruments cluster, plush upholstery and multi-zone climate control among others. It will also feature the MBUX system with the digital AI assistant for interactive voice commands, a feature that made its India debut with the GLC facelift.