Mercedes Launches The A-Class Limousine As Its Most Affordable Offering

Modified On Mar 25, 2021 01:37 PM By Tarun for Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan

It’s available with petrol and diesel engines along with an AMG trim

The A-Class sedan is Mercedes’ entry-level model ranging between Rs 39.90 lakh and Rs 56.24 lakh

It is offered with three engine options: 163PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol, 150PS 2.0-litre diesel, and 306PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol (AMG).

The performance-oriented AMG variant will be locally assembled in India.

It features a dual 10.25-inch digital screen setup, connected car technology, powered front seats, seven airbags, and traction control.

Rivals the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the upcoming new-generation Audi A3.

Mercedes has launched the A-Class Limousine sedan in India, priced starting from Rs 39.90 lakh (ex-showrom Delhi). The entry-level offering from the manufacturer will be available in three variants with three engine options. Here’s how they are priced:

Variants Price A-Class 200 Rs 39.90 lakh A-Class 200d Rs 40.90 lakh AMG A35 4Matic Rs 56.24 lakh

These are just the introductory prices that are applicable till the end of June. The price difference between the petrol and diesel variants is just of a Lakh, while the AMG variant demands nearly Rs 16 lakh more.

The A-Class Limousine is powered by 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. The turbo-petrol unit produces 163PS and 250Nm, while the diesel engine is rated at 150PS and 320Nm. The petrol engine is paired to a 7-speed DCT and the diesel engine to an 8-speed DCT.

The range-topping AMG variant will exclusively get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 306PS and 400Nm. The AMG, which gets a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic), comes with an AWD drivetrain. It can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.8 seconds with a top speed of 250kmph.

The A-Class Limousine features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, a fully digital instrument panel, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and a twin-display setup. Safety is covered by up to seven airbags, active brake assist, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, and a rear parking camera.

Mercedes is offering an 8-year warranty on the engine and transmission along with the A-Class Limousine. Further, there are service packages of up to Rs 73,200 for 2 years, available with all the variants. The Mercedes A-Class Limousine rivals the likes of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the upcoming 2021 Audi A3.