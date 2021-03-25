Mercedes Launches The A-Class Limousine As Its Most Affordable Offering
Modified On Mar 25, 2021
It’s available with petrol and diesel engines along with an AMG trim
The A-Class sedan is Mercedes’ entry-level model ranging between Rs 39.90 lakh and Rs 56.24 lakh
It is offered with three engine options: 163PS 1.3-litre turbo-petrol, 150PS 2.0-litre diesel, and 306PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol (AMG).
The performance-oriented AMG variant will be locally assembled in India.
It features a dual 10.25-inch digital screen setup, connected car technology, powered front seats, seven airbags, and traction control.
Rivals the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the upcoming new-generation Audi A3.
Mercedes has launched the A-Class Limousine sedan in India, priced starting from Rs 39.90 lakh (ex-showrom Delhi). The entry-level offering from the manufacturer will be available in three variants with three engine options. Here’s how they are priced:
These are just the introductory prices that are applicable till the end of June. The price difference between the petrol and diesel variants is just of a Lakh, while the AMG variant demands nearly Rs 16 lakh more.
The A-Class Limousine is powered by 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. The turbo-petrol unit produces 163PS and 250Nm, while the diesel engine is rated at 150PS and 320Nm. The petrol engine is paired to a 7-speed DCT and the diesel engine to an 8-speed DCT.
The range-topping AMG variant will exclusively get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 306PS and 400Nm. The AMG, which gets a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic), comes with an AWD drivetrain. It can sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.8 seconds with a top speed of 250kmph.
The A-Class Limousine features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, a fully digital instrument panel, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and a twin-display setup. Safety is covered by up to seven airbags, active brake assist, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), traction control, and a rear parking camera.
Mercedes is offering an 8-year warranty on the engine and transmission along with the A-Class Limousine. Further, there are service packages of up to Rs 73,200 for 2 years, available with all the variants. The Mercedes A-Class Limousine rivals the likes of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe and the upcoming 2021 Audi A3.
