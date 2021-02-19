Published On Feb 19, 2021 07:35 PM By Dhruv for Ford EcoSport

The current-gen Ford EcoSport has had an eight-year run. Now, one small update seems to be on the cards

The current generation of the Ford EcoSport has had an eight-year production run. The compact SUV was spied recently without the tail-mounted spare wheel, suggesting that another small update could be on the way.

While the EcoSport exported from India doesn’t feature the spare wheel, all Indian variants of the sub-4 metre have had that mounted on the tailgate. However, this new model spotted at a dealer yard is proof that the Indian EcoSport could finally get rid of the appendage.

This revision has the number plate moved higher on the tailgate, with a new thick chrome bar placed above it. The recess, where the number plate was previously, now has a faux silver skid plate. These seem to be the only apparent changes.

A source revealed that the updated EcoSport could be launched on March 10, 2021. However, it isn’t confirmed whether the tail-mounted spare wheel would finally remain as an option. If eventually removed, it could undoubtedly polarise opinions, considering the spare wheel has been a hallmark of the American carmaker. If Ford plans to play it safe, they could simply offer the updated model as an additional offering.

Ford could press ahead with a few more changes, including borrowing Mahindra’s new 130PS 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. However, there has been no official word on that yet. The Ford EcoSport currently retails between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and we don’t expect any major rejig to the pricing.

