  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsFord EcoSport To Get An Update In The Coming Days. Will The Spare Wheel Go?

Ford EcoSport To Get An Update In The Coming Days. Will The Spare Wheel Go?

Published On Feb 19, 2021 07:35 PM By Dhruv for Ford EcoSport

  • 2231 Views
  • Write a comment

The current-gen Ford EcoSport has had an eight-year run. Now, one small update seems to be on the cards

The current generation of the Ford EcoSport has had an eight-year production run. The compact SUV was spied recently without the tail-mounted spare wheel, suggesting that another small update could be on the way.

While the EcoSport exported from India doesn’t feature the spare wheel, all Indian variants of the sub-4 metre have had that mounted on the tailgate. However, this new model spotted at a dealer yard is proof that the Indian EcoSport could finally get rid of the appendage. 

This revision has the number plate moved higher on the tailgate, with a new thick chrome bar placed above it. The recess, where the number plate was previously, now has a faux silver skid plate. These seem to be the only apparent changes. 

Also Read: Renault Kiger vs Rivals: What Do The Prices Say?

A source revealed that the updated EcoSport could be launched on March 10, 2021. However, it isn’t confirmed whether the tail-mounted spare wheel would finally remain as an option. If eventually removed, it could undoubtedly polarise opinions, considering the spare wheel has been a hallmark of the American carmaker. If Ford plans to play it safe, they could simply offer the updated model as an additional offering.

Ford could press ahead with a few more changes, including borrowing Mahindra’s new 130PS 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. However, there has been no official word on that yet. The Ford EcoSport currently retails between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and we don’t expect any major rejig to the pricing. 

Also Read: Benefits Of Up To Rs 44,500 On Sub-4m SUVs This February

Read More on : EcoSport on road price

D
Published by
Dhruv
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Ford EcoSport

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 22% ! Find best deals on Used Ford Cars
VIEW USED FORD ECOSPORT IN NEW DELHI

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?