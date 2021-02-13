  • Login / Register
Benefits Of Up To Rs 44,500 On Sub-4m SUVs This February

Published On Feb 13, 2021 09:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra’s XUV300 is the only model to be offered with an additional discount of up to Rs 5,000

The sub-4m-SUV space has expanded in size and popularity in the last two years, thanks to the launch of models like the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, the Brezza-based Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the Nissan Magnite. However, not all models are being offered with discounts in February 2021. So, if you are planning to buy an SUV from the most affordable segment, take a look at the savings up for grabs until the end of February:

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 34,000

  • Maruti is offering total savings of up to Rs 34,000 on the Vitara Brezza.

  • The SUV is priced between Rs 7.39 lakh and Rs 11.40 lakh.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

Offer

Amount

Consumer Offer

--

Exchange Bonus

Rs 15,000

Total Benefits

Rs 15,000

  • The discounts mentioned above are only applicable to the diesel variants.

  • Tata retails the Nexon from Rs 7.09 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Up to Rs 25,000

Corporate Discount

Up to Rs 4,500

Additional Offers

Up to Rs 5,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 44,500

  • The Mahindra XUV300 gets the maximum discounts in February, up to Rs 44,500. 

  • Mahindra has priced the XUV300 from Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 12.45 lakh.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 20,000

Corporate Discount

--

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 35,000

  • The offers mentioned above are applicable to the 2020 Toyota Urban Cruiser.

  • If you wish to buy the 2021 model, please note that you can avail only an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000.

  • Toyota retails the SUV between Rs 8.50 lakh and Rs 11.35 lakh.

Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

--

Exchange Bonus/ Loyalty Bonus

Up to Rs 20,000/ Rs 5,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 4,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 24,000

  • Only owners of Ford cars can avail the exchange bonus stated above. For those who own a non-Ford model, the carmaker is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000.

  • Buyers can avail either the exchange bonus or the loyalty bonus, but not both. 

  • The 2020 EcoSport carries a cash discount of Rs 6,000.

  • The EcoSport is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh.

Takeaway

The Mahindra XUV300 packs  the maximum offers in its segment, followed by the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Maruti Vitara Brezza. Sadly, the Hyundai Venue or the recently launched Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite do not carry any savings in February.

Note: All the offers mentioned above are applicable to Delhi, and may vary depending on the location and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest dealership for exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom

Read More on : Mahindra XUV300 AMT

