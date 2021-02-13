Benefits Of Up To Rs 44,500 On Sub-4m SUVs This February
Published On Feb 13, 2021 09:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra’s XUV300 is the only model to be offered with an additional discount of up to Rs 5,000
The sub-4m-SUV space has expanded in size and popularity in the last two years, thanks to the launch of models like the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, the Brezza-based Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the Nissan Magnite. However, not all models are being offered with discounts in February 2021. So, if you are planning to buy an SUV from the most affordable segment, take a look at the savings up for grabs until the end of February:
Maruti Vitara Brezza
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 34,000
-
Maruti is offering total savings of up to Rs 34,000 on the Vitara Brezza.
-
The SUV is priced between Rs 7.39 lakh and Rs 11.40 lakh.
Tata Nexon
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Consumer Offer
|
--
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 15,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Rs 15,000
-
The discounts mentioned above are only applicable to the diesel variants.
-
Tata retails the Nexon from Rs 7.09 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh.
Mahindra XUV300
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 4,500
|
Additional Offers
|
Up to Rs 5,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 44,500
-
The Mahindra XUV300 gets the maximum discounts in February, up to Rs 44,500.
-
Mahindra has priced the XUV300 from Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 12.45 lakh.
Toyota Urban Cruiser
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
Rs 15,000
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Rs 20,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
--
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 35,000
-
The offers mentioned above are applicable to the 2020 Toyota Urban Cruiser.
-
If you wish to buy the 2021 model, please note that you can avail only an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000.
-
Toyota retails the SUV between Rs 8.50 lakh and Rs 11.35 lakh.
Ford EcoSport
|
Offer
|
Amount
|
Cash Discount
|
--
|
Exchange Bonus/ Loyalty Bonus
|
Up to Rs 20,000/ Rs 5,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Rs 4,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 24,000
-
Only owners of Ford cars can avail the exchange bonus stated above. For those who own a non-Ford model, the carmaker is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000.
-
Buyers can avail either the exchange bonus or the loyalty bonus, but not both.
-
The 2020 EcoSport carries a cash discount of Rs 6,000.
-
The EcoSport is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh.
Takeaway
The Mahindra XUV300 packs the maximum offers in its segment, followed by the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Maruti Vitara Brezza. Sadly, the Hyundai Venue or the recently launched Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite do not carry any savings in February.
Note: All the offers mentioned above are applicable to Delhi, and may vary depending on the location and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest dealership for exact details.
All prices, ex-showroom
Read More on : Mahindra XUV300 AMT
- Renew Mahindra XUV300 Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful