Published On Feb 13, 2021 09:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra’s XUV300 is the only model to be offered with an additional discount of up to Rs 5,000

The sub-4m-SUV space has expanded in size and popularity in the last two years, thanks to the launch of models like the Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue , Kia Sonet, the Brezza-based Toyota Urban Cruiser, and the Nissan Magnite . However, not all models are being offered with discounts in February 2021. So, if you are planning to buy an SUV from the most affordable segment, take a look at the savings up for grabs until the end of February:

Maruti Vitara Brezza

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 34,000

Maruti is offering total savings of up to Rs 34,000 on the Vitara Brezza.

The SUV is priced between Rs 7.39 lakh and Rs 11.40 lakh.

Tata Nexon

Offer Amount Consumer Offer -- Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Rs 15,000

The discounts mentioned above are only applicable to the diesel variants.

Tata retails the Nexon from Rs 7.09 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,500 Additional Offers Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 44,500

The Mahindra XUV300 gets the maximum discounts in February, up to Rs 44,500.

Mahindra has priced the XUV300 from Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 12.45 lakh.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount -- Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

The offers mentioned above are applicable to the 2020 Toyota Urban Cruiser.

If you wish to buy the 2021 model, please note that you can avail only an exchange bonus of up to Rs 20,000.

Toyota retails the SUV between Rs 8.50 lakh and Rs 11.35 lakh.

Ford EcoSport

Offer Amount Cash Discount -- Exchange Bonus/ Loyalty Bonus Up to Rs 20,000/ Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 24,000

Only owners of Ford cars can avail the exchange bonus stated above. For those who own a non-Ford model, the carmaker is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000.

Buyers can avail either the exchange bonus or the loyalty bonus, but not both.

The 2020 EcoSport carries a cash discount of Rs 6,000.

The EcoSport is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh.

Takeaway

The Mahindra XUV300 packs the maximum offers in its segment, followed by the Toyota Urban Cruiser and Maruti Vitara Brezza. Sadly, the Hyundai Venue or the recently launched Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite do not carry any savings in February.

Note: All the offers mentioned above are applicable to Delhi, and may vary depending on the location and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest dealership for exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom

