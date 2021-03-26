  • Login / Register
Ford Ecosport, Figo, Aspire, Freestyle And Endeavour To Get Dearer By Up To 3 Percent From April

Published On Mar 26, 2021 12:40 PM By Tarun for Ford EcoSport

The price hike will vary depending on the model

2021 Ford EcoSport Titanium Variant Gets A Popular Feature; Prices Revised Across Entire Lineup

  • Ford has announced a price hike for all its models. 

  • Prices will be increased by up to 3 percent. 

  • The new price list will be out on April 1. 

With the new financial year around the corner, most manufacturers have been announcing impending price hikes for their models. Ford is the latest to join the bandwagon with a 3 percent hike across models from April onwards. The increment will vary for different models. 

Model

Old Price

Figo

Rs 5.64 lakh to Rs 8.19 lakh

Aspire

Rs 7.24 lakh to Rs 8.69 lakh

Freestyle

Rs 7.09 lakh to Rs 8.84 lakh

Ecosport

Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh

Endeavour

Rs 29.99 lakh to Rs 35.45 lakh

The new price list will be revealed on April 1. Currently, Ford has five models on sale: the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, Ecosport and Endeavour

Recently, Ford introduced the Ecosport SE variant based on the top-spec S. It misses out on a few cosmetic highlights as well as the Ecosport’s trademark boot-mounted spare wheel. That said, this variant gets most of the features you see on the top-end S and for Rs 50,000 less. 

Ford is also working on a mid-size SUV based on the second-generation Mahindra XUV500 which is expected to hit the market in 2022. It will get several premium features, petrol/diesel engines, and optional automatic transmissions like the XUV500. The SUV will rival the Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500, and MG Hector.

T
Published by
Tarun
