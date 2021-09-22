HomeNew CarsNewsForce To Open Bookings For The 2021 Gurkha From September 27
Force To Open Bookings For The 2021 Gurkha From September 27

Published On Sep 22, 2021 02:19 PM By Tarun for Force Gurkha

The prices will also be announced on the same day

  • The booking amount is Rs 25,000. 

  • Deliveries of the new Gurkha will begin on Dussehra, October 15. 

  • The new-gen off-roader features LED headlamps, LED DRLs, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and tyre pressure monitoring. 

  • Powered by a 91PS 2.6-litre diesel engine, paired with a 5-speed manual and 4WD as standard, with front and rear locking differential. 

Bookings for the 2021 Force Gurkha will get underway on September 27 for a token of Rs 25,000. The off-roader’s prices will be announced on the same date, while deliveries are scheduled to commence on Dussehra, October 15. 

The new Gurkha retains the boxy silhouette resembling the G-Class, but gets redesigned panels and window panes. Other styling-related changes on the outside include the addition of LED headlamps and DRLs. 

The Force SUV features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a four-speaker setup, front power windows, manual AC, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and tyre pressure monitoring. 

The new Gurkha gets a 2.6-litre diesel engine producing 91PS and 250Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual and a 4WD with a low-range gearbox. The SUV also gets manual (front and rear) locking differentials as earlier, along with front and rear anti-roll bars and an air-intake snorkel.

Force is expected to price the new Gurkha at around Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Mahindra Thar and the upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Jimny. 

