Force To Open Bookings For The 2021 Gurkha From September 27
The prices will also be announced on the same day
The booking amount is Rs 25,000.
Deliveries of the new Gurkha will begin on Dussehra, October 15.
The new-gen off-roader features LED headlamps, LED DRLs, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and tyre pressure monitoring.
Powered by a 91PS 2.6-litre diesel engine, paired with a 5-speed manual and 4WD as standard, with front and rear locking differential.
Bookings for the 2021 Force Gurkha will get underway on September 27 for a token of Rs 25,000. The off-roader’s prices will be announced on the same date, while deliveries are scheduled to commence on Dussehra, October 15.
The new Gurkha retains the boxy silhouette resembling the G-Class, but gets redesigned panels and window panes. Other styling-related changes on the outside include the addition of LED headlamps and DRLs.
The Force SUV features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a four-speaker setup, front power windows, manual AC, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and tyre pressure monitoring.
The new Gurkha gets a 2.6-litre diesel engine producing 91PS and 250Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual and a 4WD with a low-range gearbox. The SUV also gets manual (front and rear) locking differentials as earlier, along with front and rear anti-roll bars and an air-intake snorkel.
Force is expected to price the new Gurkha at around Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Mahindra Thar and the upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Jimny.
