Modified On Feb 28, 2023 12:13 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Verna 2023

It was likely snapped at the carmaker’s production facility, indicating it is ready to enter series production

Hyundai to launch the new-gen Verna on March 21.

The spied model also showed the sedan’s new alloy wheels and connected taillights.

Other exterior highlights include a long LED DRL strip and a sloping roofline.

Hyundai will offer it with two petrol engines: 115PS 1.5-litre N.A. and a new 160PS 1.5-litre turbo unit.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new-generation Hyundai Verna’s launch is soon approaching (March 21), and its undisguised spy shots have started to surface on the internet. After spotting it without any covers in its home country, a new leaked image has surfaced online showing the India-spec sedan.

Final Design Revealed?

The image looks to be from the Hyundai manufacturing facility, indicating that the new Verna is ready to hit series production. In the image, you can see the sedan’s new alloy wheels and the connected taillights along with the ‘Verna’ lettering and the ‘Hyundai’ badge above it. As expected, those wheels are not filling those sporty arches (unlike the sketch), likely for better ride comfort and ground clearance suited to Indian road conditions.

Details From Previous Spy Shots And Teasers

At the front, the sedan will get the ‘Parametric Jewel’ pattern for its grille and a long LED DRL strip (split in three portions) running the width of the bonnet. The tri-LED headlight units are located lower on the bumper and run into the grille.

The sedan’s side is dominated by sharp lines and creases while also showing its prominent sloping roofline, all the way to the edge of the boot. It also has the chrome window beltline and black louvre-like indents on the C-pillar. In terms of feature upgrades, we also know that it will be offered with ADAS safety tech as well as a new integrated screen setup for the infotainment system and driver’s display.

Also See: New Hyundai Subcompact SUV Spied As Potential Competitor To The Tata Punch

Powertrains On Offer

Hyundai will equip the new Verna with two petrol engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine (115PS/144Nm) and a new 1.5-litre turbocharged unit (160PS/253Nm). While a six-speed manual will be provided as standard, the former will get an optional CVT and the other will have a seven-speed DCT on offer.

Expected Price And Rivals

We expect the carmaker to price the new Verna from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are currently open for a token deposit of Rs 25,000. The new-gen compact sedan will once again go up against the Skoda Slavia, Maruti Ciaz, Honda City and Volkswagen Virtus.

Image Source