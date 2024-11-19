Facelifted Nissan Magnite Is Now Being Exported To International Markets

The facelifted Magnite will be further exported to more than 65 international markets including left-hand-drive markets

The South African-spec Magnite is priced between R 2,46,200 and R 3,23,900 (Rs 11.59 lakh to Rs 15.21 lakh - approx. conversion from South African Rand).

It is available in three variants only: Visia, Acenta and Acenta Plus.

The exterior and interior design is the same including the alloy wheel design, interior theme and seat upholstery.

The feature suite is also identical with an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver display and a wireless phone charger.

Safety features include six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The engine options are also the same with identical transmission options.

More than 1.5 lakh units of the Magnite have been sold globally till now.

The Nissan Magnite recently received a facelift which has brought in new design elements both inside and out. More than 2,700 units of this made-in-India sub-4m SUV are now being exported to South Africa as exports of the facelifted model have commenced from India. Nissan has also stated that the new Magnite will be exported to more than 65 international markets, including left-hand-drive regions. Let us take a brief look at the South African spec Magnite, starting with the prices:

Prices

South Africa-spec Nissan Magnite (Approximate conversion from South African Rand) India-spec Nissan Magnite R 2,46,200 to R 3,23,900 (Rs 11.59 lakh to Rs 15.21 lakh converted) Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh (introductory)

All prices are ex-showroom

There is a stark difference between the starting prices of the Nissan Magnite offered in both markets. However, it is worth noting that the South Africa-spec Magnite is offered in three variants: Visia, Acenta and Acenta Plus only. In comparison, the India-spec model is available in six broad variants: Visia, Visia Plus, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna Plus. However, the top-spec variants of both models differ by a huge margin of over Rs 3.5 lakh.

South Africa-spec Nissan Magnite: An Overview

The Nissan Magnite available in South Africa is identical to the India-spec model both outside and inside. It gets an all-LED lighting setup, a large grille with black surrounds and two C-shaped chrome bars on either side and front and rear skid plates. It also gets 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and silver roof rails. The exterior paint options are also the same on both models.

Inside, it has a dual-tone theme with black and brown leatherette upholstery on the seats. In terms of features, it gets an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver display, auto-dimming IRVM (inside rearview mirror) and ambient lighting. It also gets a cooled glovebox, a front armrest with storage space beneath it, and a wireless phone charger. It also gets a remote engine start feature.

The safety suite is also the same with features like six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The 2024 Magnite has a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission* 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/CVT

*AMT = Automated manual transmission, CVT = Continuously variable transmission

India-spec Nissan Magnite: Rivals

The 2024 Nissan Magnite locks horns with other subcompact SUVs such as the Renault Kiger, Skoda Kylaq, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO and Maruti Brezza. It can also be considered a rival to sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and the Toyota Taisor.

