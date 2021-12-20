Facelifted Hyundai Venue To Get A Redesigned Rear Profile With New LED Tail Lights

Modified On Dec 21, 2021 02:11 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue 2022

The subcompact SUV will get heavy cosmetic upgrades along with new features

The facelifted Venue is expected to be launched in India by the August 2022.

New spy shots showcase its redesigned rear profile, including new LED tail lights and a revised bumper.

To get an LED strip that connects the tail lights, like the new global-spec Tucson.

To further get new alloy wheels and a refreshed front profile.

The cabin is expected to get a revised upholstery and additional features.

Likely to be powered by the same 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol, 83PS 1.2-litre petrol and 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engines, with the existing gearbox options.

The facelifted Hyundai Venue has been spotted again in South Korea. This time, it sheds some camouflage, giving us a better insight into its rear and side profile. The facelifted subcompact SUV is expected to be launched in India around August 2022.

Going by the spy shots, the facelift will get a redesigned rear profile with new LED tail lights and revised rear bumper. The tail lights look connected by an LED strip, which looks inspired by the new Tucson. With these changes, the tail now looks more upright and sporty.

The overall silhouette of the facelifted Venue remains unchanged. There are no changes seen on the side profile, save for the new alloys. Earlier spy shots indicated that the 2022 Venue will also get a refreshed front profile.

The cabin of the facelift is also expected to receive some upgrades including revised upholstery and some additional features such as a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated seats, and a 360-degree camera. Currently, the SUV features projector headlights, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment, connected car tech, an electric sunroof, up to six airbags, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The facelifted Venue is unlikely to receive any mechanical changes. It currently gets an 83PS 1.2-litre petrol, 120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol, and a 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine comes with a 5-speed manual, the diesel with a 6-speed manual, and the turbo with three options: a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual), and 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic). The diesel engine could get the Sonet’s 6-speed automatic transmission option.

The Venue facelift is expected to demand a premium over the current price range of Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 11.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It rivals the Renault Kiger , Nissan Magnite , Tata Nexon , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Toyota Urban Cruiser , Kia Sonet , and Mahindra XUV300 .

