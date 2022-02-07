HomeNew CarsNewsHyundai Is Offering Savings Of Up To Rs 48,000 On Select Cars This February
Hyundai Is Offering Savings Of Up To Rs 48,000 On Select Cars This February

Published On Feb 07, 2022 05:56 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The CNG variants of the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, and Aura are also carrying discounts this month

  • Maximum benefits of up to Rs 48,000 available on the Grand i10 Nios and Aura.

  • Discounts of up to Rs 28,000 offered on the Santro.

  • Up to Rs 13,000 off on the new i20.

  • All offers valid till the end of February.

Hyundai has rolled out various discounts on multiple models in its lineup. Sadly, its popular models including the Venue, Creta, and Alcazar continue to remain absent from the offers list. If you are planning to buy a Hyundai car this February, here’s the model-wise offers available till the end of the month:

Santro

Hyundai Santro

Offer

Santro

Era (Base-spec) variant

Other Variants

Cash Discount

Rs 10,000

Rs 15,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 3,000

Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 23,000

Up to Rs 28,000

  • Hyundai is offering the CNG-equipped variants of the Santro with the same exchange bonus and corporate discount, but there’s no cash discount.

  • The hatchback is priced from Rs 4.86 lakh to Rs 6.44 lakh.

Check out the latest deals and discounts here.

Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

Up to Rs 35,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 48,000

  • Only the Turbo variants of the Grand i10 Nios get the above discounts.

  • While the exchange bonus and corporate discount remain the same, the cash discount comes down to Rs 10,000 for the other variants. No cash discount on the CNG variants, but they do get the same exchange bonus and corporate discount.

  • The hatchback is priced from Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 8.51 lakh.

i20

Hyundai i20

Offer

Amount

Cash Discount

--

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 13,000

  • The i20 diesel comes with benefits of up to Rs 13,000. However, the petrol variants don’t get any discount.

  • Hyundai retails the i20 from Rs 6.98 lakh to Rs 11.47 lakh.

Aura

Hyundai Aura

Offer

Aura

Turbo Variant

CNG Variants

Other Variants

Cash Discount

Rs 35,000

--

Rs 10,000

Exchange Bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Corporate Discount

Rs 3,000

Rs 3,000

Rs 3,000

Total Benefits

Up to Rs 48,000 

Up to Rs 13,000

Up to Rs 23,000

  • THe Hyundai Aura Turbo along with the Grand i10 Nios get the most discounts of up to Rs 48,000.

  • The sub-4m sedan is priced between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.37 lakh.

Note: These offers may vary depending on the state and the chosen variant. We request you to contact your nearest Hyundai dealership for the exact details.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

