Modified On Jan 15, 2024 08:16 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta 2024

Hyundai’s popular SUV has gotten bolder while gaining multiple features to further lengthen its already expansive equipment list

The second-gen model will get its first big makeover since its launch in 2020.

Bookings for the SUV are open for Rs 25,000.

Exterior revisions include a redesigned grille and connected lighting setups.

Cabin updates comprise a revised dashboard and climate control panel.

New features include a 10.25-inch digital driver display, 360-degree camera and ADAS.

To be offered with three engine options including the Verna’s new 1.5-litre turbo unit.

Prices expected to begin from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted Hyundai Creta is set to go on sale tomorrow, and the carmaker has already revealed all its new features and specifications. Bookings for the new SUV are open for Rs 25,000 both online and at Hyundai’s pan-India dealerships.

Here’s a quick overview of what’s changed with the midlife refresh:

Updated Exterior

The 2024 Hyundai Creta gets a robust and bold exterior, building upon the glimpses seen in the multiple spy shots. Notable updates include a revised fascia with a new redesigned grille, a long LED DRL strip spanning the width of the bonnet, and revised squarish housings for the headlights. The lower section now features a more chunky skid plate finished in silver.

The SUV's side profile remains largely unaltered, with the only difference being the provision of a fresh set of alloy wheels. At the rear, the facelifted Creta comes with connected LED tail lamps mirroring the inverted L-shaped design seen at the front. The bumper has undergone some tweaks as well, now featuring a bigger silver skid plate for the rugged look.

A Fresh Take For The Cabin

The interior of the 2024 Creta has been thoroughly redesigned, now featuring dual integrated 10.25-inch displays (one for the infotainment system and the other for instrumentation). The passenger-side of the dashboard's upper section now houses a piano black panel, below which there’s now an open storage space with ambient lighting. The climate control panel has been updated with touch-based controls just like its sibling the Kia Seltos.

Features On Board

With the midlife update, the Creta has gained features such as a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone AC, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). That said, it continues to be equipped with an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and ventilated front seats. Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Engine And Gearbox Options

Hyundai will offer the 2024 Creta with the following powertrain choices:

1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol (115 PS/ 144 Nm): 6-speed MT, CVT

1.5-litre turbo-petrol (160 PS/ 253 Nm): 7-speed DCT

1.5-litre diesel (116 PS/ 250 Nm): 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Expected Price And Competition

We believe the facelifted Hyundai Creta will have a starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

