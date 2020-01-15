Audi Q8 Launched In India At Rs 1.33 Crore

Modified On Jan 15, 2020 04:49 PM By Rohit for Audi Q8

It will take over from the Q7 as Audi’s flagship SUV in India

The Q8 is offered only in the 55TFSI petrol variant.

It is powered by a BS6-compliant 3.0-litre engine mated to an 8-speed AT gearbox.

Features on offer include four-zone climate control and connected car technology.

It rivals the upcoming BMW X6.

Audi India has launched its newest SUV, the Q8 , at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom). The Q8 now becomes Audi’s flagship SUV in India and will be available in a single 55TFSI Quattro petrol variant.

As far as the dimensions are concerned, the Q8 isn’t exactly the biggest Audi offering. Here’s how much it measures in every dimension when compared to the Q7:

Dimensions Audi Q8 Audi Q7 Length 4986mm 5052mm Width 1995mm 2212mm Height 1705mm 1740mm Wheelbase 2995mm 2994mm

Under the hood, the Q8 is powered by a BS6-compliant 3.0-litre TFSI engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system that puts out 340PS of power and 500Nm of torque. This unit comes coupled with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and is offered with an AWD drivetrain.

In terms of design, the Audi Q8 gets the biggest grille we’ve seen from the manufacturer so far. It is flanked by LED headlamps that can also be had with Audi’s Matrix LED units. It sports 21-inch alloy wheels which fit well in the big wheel arches. Moving to the rear, Audi is offering the Q8 with connected LED tail lamps and dual exhaust tips.

Inside, the Q8 gets ambient lighting, connected car tech, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, powered front seats, and a Bang and Olufsen sound system. The SUV is offered with safety features such as 8 airbags, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitor, lane departure warning, electronic stability control, and front and rear parking sensors.

Audi also offers two touchscreen systems in the Q8: one for the infotainment display and the other for the climate control settings. Additionally, the Q8 is also offered with Audi’s Virtual Cockpit all-digital instrument console as seen on the recently launched eighth-gen A6.

Audi has priced the Q8 at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom). It will soon take on the upcoming BMW X6 .

