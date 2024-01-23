English | हिंदी

Explore The HTX Variant Of The 2024 Kia Sonet In 6 Images

Modified On Jan 23, 2024 10:45 AM By Shreyash for Kia Sonet

  • 15664 Views
  • Write a comment

The HTX variant of the Kia Sonet facelift features dual-tone leatherette upholstery and a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

2024 Kia Sonet HTX

The Kia Sonet has recently undergone a makeover, featuring an updated design and new features. The 2024 Sonet facelift has also reintroduced the option of a proper manual transmission with its diesel powertrain. Kia offers the updated Sonet in seven broad variants: HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line. Let’s explore what the mid-spec HTX variant of the new Sonet has to offer.

2024 Kia Sonet HTX Front

Up front, the mid-spec HTX variant of the 2024 Kia Sonet boasts the tiger nose grille surrounded by matte chrome garnish. The HTX variant also includes LED headlights, along with LED DRLs and LED fog lamps. Additionally, the lower part of the bumper features a silver skid plate, giving it a rugged appearance.

2024 Kia Sonet HTX Rear
2024 Kia Sonet HTX Alloy Wheels

In profile, the mid-spec HTX variant of the Kia Sonet facelift is equipped with 16-inch diamond-cut dual-tone alloy wheels, while other details remain consistent with the HTK+ variant of the Sonet, which sits just below the HTX variant. This subcompact SUV variant also features a sunroof, available as standard across all engine options.

Talking about the rear design, it features connected LED taillamps and a shark fin antenna. The rugged look is enhanced by a blacked-out rear bumper, which also integrates a silver skid plate.

Also Check Out: Check Out The New Kia Sonet Base-spec HTE Variant In 5 Images

2024 Kia Sonet HTX Interior

Inside, the 2024 Kia Sonet HTX features an all-black dashboard with black and brown leatherette seat upholstery. The silver accents around the AC vents and door handle add to the premium feel.This variant also offers a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob. However, it's worth noting that the dual-tone upholstery shown in this image is limited to the 1-litre turbo-petrol DCT and 1.5-litre diesel iMT or AT variants of the 2024 Sonet HTX.

2024 Kia Sonet HTX Dashboard

Features on board the HTX variant of the Kia Sonet facelift includes a 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a 4.2-inch semi digital driver’s display,Type-C charging ports, electrically foldable ORVMs, drive modes, paddle shifters in automatic transmission variants, and a 6-speaker sound system. 

Passenger safety is taken care of by six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill-start assist, rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, as well as seat belt reminders for all passengers.

2024 Kia Sonet HTX Rear Seats

Talking about the rear compartment of the updated Sonet, it gets adjustable headrests, rear AC vents, and the rear seats also have a 60:40 split ratio for enhanced practicality. 

Powertrain Options

The Kia Sonet facelift in its HTX variant comes with two engine options: a 1-litre turbo-petrol (120 PS / 172 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS / 250 Nm). The former comes mated to either a 6-speed iMT (manual transmission without clutch pedal) or a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT), while the latter gets three transmission options: a 6-speed manual transmission, a 6-speed iMT, and a 6-speed torque converter.

Price & Rivals

The HTX variant of the 2024 Kia Sonet is priced from Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan India). It takes on the likes of the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra XUV300.

Read More on : Sonet on road price

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Kia Sonet

Read Full News
Used Cars Big Savings Banner

Found a car you want to buy?

Save upto 40% on Used Cars
  • Quality Used Cars
  • Affordable Prices
  • Trusted Sellers
View Used Sonet in New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Explore The HTX Variant Of The 2024 Kia Sonet In 6 Images
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience