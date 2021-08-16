Modified On Aug 17, 2021 12:40 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 comes in MX and AX trims, priced from Rs 11.99 lakh

Mahindra has not only unveiled the XUV700 but also revealed the prices of select entry-level 5-seater variants. The SUV is available in two broad MX and AX trims, the latter being more premium and powerful, along with 5- and 7-seater configurations. The prices of the MX trims start from Rs 11.99 lakh, while the AX retails from Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The XUV700 is powered by 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel and 200PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engines, paired to 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. It rivals SUVs such as the MG Hector, Hector Plus, Tata Harrier, Safari, and Hyundai Alcazar. .

Here are the top 10 features you get on the XUV700 that are not available with any other SUV in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh range:

1. Adaptive Cruise Control

The XUV700 gets ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) which includes several driving aids. One of them is the adaptive cruise control feature which automatically adjusts the speed depending on the distance of the car ahead. While normal cruise control requires manual intervention for braking, this feature automatically detects a moving object and reduces the speed. Once the road is clear, it automatically accelerates to the set speed.

2. Pilot Assist

The pilot assist feature uses radars and sensors to adjust/turn the steering wheel as per the lane markings.

3. Memory Seat

The XUV700 offers a 6-way powered driver’s seat with memory function. You get three slots to save your seating arrangement. Mahindra has also programmed the driver-side seat to automatically slide backwards for easier ingress.

4. Built-in Alexa

You can simply say ‘Hey Alexa’ and operate the panoramic sunroof, climate control, lights and music system. Not only this, the XUV700 will support select Alexa functionality even without network coverage and through other Alexa devices at your home as well.

5. 3D Maps Integrated On The Instrument Cluster

Just like premium Audi and Mercedes cars, the XUV700 gets 3D maps, navigation, and live traffic integrated directly into the digital instrument cluster. However, this feature is unlikely to work with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, which offer Google Maps, and should be limited to built-in maps.

6. Dual-HD 10.25-inch Screens

The XUV700 features dual-HD 10.25-inch screens -- a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster -- integrated into a single panel. The Hyundai Alcazar also gets 10.25-inch screens for the cluster and infotainment, but they are not in a single panel.

7. Autonomous Emergency Braking

Autonomous emergency braking is an important safety feature part of ADAS. It uses sensors to detect the distance of the front moving/stationary object and automatically applies the brakes if there’s no or less input sensed from the driver.

8. Flush-fitting Door Handles

The XUV700 gets Range Rover-inspired flush-fitting door handles which automatically pop out when the key is in close proximity. This will also help in the aerodynamics of the car.

9. AWD

Another important segment-first feature found on the Mahindra XUV700 is all-wheel drive (AWD). The diesel variants of the SUV come with AWD as an option, while the petrol variants get FWD as standard.

10. High-beam Assist

The XUV700 gets high-beam assist which automatically switches the headlights to low or high beam depending on the traffic.

