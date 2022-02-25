MG ZS EV Charging Free For A Limited Period, But There’s A Catch

Published On Feb 25, 2022 06:52 PM By Rohit for MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV owners are in for a surprise as the carmaker has divulged its plans to offer free charging for their electric SUVs till March end. The carmaker has tied up with Fortum Charge & Drive for this initiative.

However, this offer is limited to chargers compatible with the CCS charging type only. It is applicable to both new and existing ZS EV owners. From the new financial year, all of them will be redirected to the Public Charging Tariff. Interested ZS EV owners need to download and register on Fortum Charge & Drive India’s app to avail this offer.

Speaking of the ZS EV, MG has equipped it with a 44.5kWh battery pack and an electric motor producing 143PS and 353Nm. It has a range of 419km.

MG provides a 7.4kW charger (can be installed at your home or office) that will charge the electric SUV from 0 to 100 percent in six to eight hours. The EV itself comes with a portable charger that can be plugged into a regular 15A power socket. This takes around 18-19 hours to fully charge the car. MG has also installed 50kW DC fast chargers at some of its dealerships. These can charge from 0 to 80 percent in less than 50 minutes.

The current ZS EV is priced between Rs 21.49 lakh and Rs 25.18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It goes up against the Hyundai Kona Electric and is a premium alternative to the Tata Nexon EV. MG will soon be introducing the facelifted ZS EV which is expected to be priced from Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

