Modified On Jun 08, 2022 05:05 PM By Rohit for Citroen C3

The French marque’s dealership count will soon go from 11 in 10 cities last year to 20 across 19 cities

Citroen initially set up showrooms in cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, and Pune.

New showrooms will expand the brand to cities like Jaipur, Indore, and Surat.

Its showrooms are equipped with a multitude of screens and a 3D configurator for a digital experience.

Citroen is gearing up to launch the C3 on July 20; should price it from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Back in the first quarter of 2021, Citroen had started setting up its dealerships in India. The French carmaker had 11 showrooms (a.k.a. La Maison Citroen) in 10 cities last year at the time of launching its first product: the C5 Aircross. It is now expanding its footprint to 20 outlets across 19 cities ahead of the C3’s launch on July 20.

The first phase of setting up dealerships took place in cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Chennai. In the latest round, Citroen will be setting up shops in Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Indore, Surat, Nagpur, Visakhapatnam, Calicut, and Coimbatore.

Like some of the dealerships established in the first round, the new showrooms could also incorporate L’Atelier Citroen aftersales workshops.

These new showrooms are expected to be equipped with various screens and a 3D configurator to offer a digital experience to the brand’s prospective customers. These La Maison Citroen outlets also include a shop for lifestyle products and miniature models.

In case your city of residence does not gain a Citroen dealership this summer, worry not, as the carmaker is also offering the option of buying the C3 online. The digital purchase process will cover everything from 3D configuration, to insurance and finance, as well as service packages and vehicle exchange. Citroen will even offer the option of home delivery from the factory for online buyers.

Speaking about the C3, it is a sub-4-metre hatchback which will be sold with 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine choices. While the former will get a 5-speed MT, the latter will be offered with a 6-speed MT. We expect it to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onward.