English | हिंदी

Not Just You, Even Anand Mahindra Is In Queue To Get An XUV700 Home

Modified On May 20, 2022 09:06 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700

  • 15598 Views
  • Write a comment

The SUV currently has a waiting period of almost seven to eight months in many cities

Mahindra XUV700 and Anand Mahindra

The waiting times for Mahindra’s newest SUV, the XUV700, is just plain refusing to come down in almost all cities in India. And if you think it is only you who has to go through the queue to get the SUV home, even Anand Mahindra, who has purchased the XUV700 for his wife, is in line.

Anand’s tweet was a reply to Thomas Cup-winning team member, Chirag Shetty, when he shared that he had recently booked the SUV and hopes to get it soon.

Mahindra XUV700

The Mahindra Group Chairman cited the global shortage of chips and semiconductors as the reason for the XUV700’s deliveries getting delayed. The SUV is currently enduring an average waiting time of seven to eight months depending on the location.

Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil

Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet makes us wonder if the carmaker plans to offer special edition XUV700s to the badminton players who have won the 2022 edition of the tournament. To jog your memory, it had handed over the XUV700 Gold Edition to winners of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics- Neeraj Chopra, Sumit Antil and Avani Lekhara, and a specially designed version of the SUV to Deepa Malik.

Read More on : XUV700 on road price

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

2 out of 2 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV700

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 22% ! Find best deals on Used Mahindra Cars
View Used Mahindra XUV700 In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsNot Just You, Even Anand Mahindra Is In Queue To Get An XUV700 Home
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience