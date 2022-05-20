Modified On May 20, 2022 09:06 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV700

The SUV currently has a waiting period of almost seven to eight months in many cities

The waiting times for Mahindra’s newest SUV, the XUV700, is just plain refusing to come down in almost all cities in India. And if you think it is only you who has to go through the queue to get the SUV home, even Anand Mahindra, who has purchased the XUV700 for his wife, is in line.

Since that makes the XUV7OO the Choice Of Champions we will have to work extra hard to get it to you ASAP. @vijaynakra I hope you see this! (By the way, I’ve ordered one for my wife & I’m still in Q! ) Sadly, the global supply chain disruptions are plaguing all car companies) https://t.co/q4sYqq1XR8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 17, 2022

Anand’s tweet was a reply to Thomas Cup-winning team member, Chirag Shetty, when he shared that he had recently booked the SUV and hopes to get it soon.

The Mahindra Group Chairman cited the global shortage of chips and semiconductors as the reason for the XUV700’s deliveries getting delayed. The SUV is currently enduring an average waiting time of seven to eight months depending on the location.

Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet makes us wonder if the carmaker plans to offer special edition XUV700s to the badminton players who have won the 2022 edition of the tournament. To jog your memory, it had handed over the XUV700 Gold Edition to winners of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics- Neeraj Chopra, Sumit Antil and Avani Lekhara, and a specially designed version of the SUV to Deepa Malik.

