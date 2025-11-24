Cricketer Shafali Verma Gifts Herself An MG Cyberster Electric Roadster Worth Rs 75 Lakh

Shafali brought the Cyberster in Andes Grey colour, which comes with a red convertible roof

Shafali Verma, a cricketer who played a major role in the Indian Women’s Cricket Team in lifting the World Cup, has brought home an MG Cyberster electric roadster, worth Rs 75 lakh (ex-showroom price, pan-India). She opted for the ‘Andes Grey’ colour of the Cyberster, which comes with a red convertible roof. It’s also worth noting that MG retails the Cyberster exclusively through its ‘MG Select’ dealership network across India.

More About The MG Cyberster

The MG Cyberster is a 2-door electric roadster which offers a striking design which for sure turns heads. The highlight part is its scissor doors, which also make the Cyberster the most affordable offering in the country to get it. The front is adorned by petal-shaped LED headlights and a wide grille, which gives it a smiling face. It rides on 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and the red brake callipers add to the sense of sportiness. At the rear, it features inverted L-shaped connected LED tail lights, along with arrow-shaped lighting elements, which make things interesting.

Inside, the Cyberster gets a fighter-jet-inspired dashboard layout highlighted by a triple-screen setup (including a 7-inch and a 10.25-inch display for the driver, along with a 7-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system). An additional screen has also been provided for climate control. The steering wheel and the sport seats are upholstered in red leatherette for a sportier appeal. There’s a separate round dial on the steering wheel for launch control, while you also get paddle shifters to adjust the levels for regenerative braking.

Features And Safety

It also comes with amenities like an electrically openable and foldable roof, 6-way electrically adjustable heated seats with memory function, and an 8-speaker Bose audio system. Passenger safety is taken care of by 4 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Electric Power For The Win

The Cyberster uses a 77 kWh battery pack paired with a dual electric motor setup. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 77 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC Part I+II) 580 No. of Electric Motors 2 Power 510 PS Torque 725 Nm Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

It can sprint from nought to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds, and has a top speed of 200 kmph.

Rivals

While there are no direct rivals for the MG Cyberster EV in India, it can be regarded as an all-electric alternative to the BMW Z4. You can also check out the design difference between the two by visiting this link.