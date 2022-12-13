Modified On Dec 13, 2022 06:18 PM By Ansh for Citroen C3 EV

The electric variant of the C3 will likely be out by the end of this year

It could get a 50kWh battery pack with a range of over 350km.

There will be no noticeable changes to the exterior, except for EV-specific design changes.

Could get additional features over the ICE-powered C3.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

While we are awaiting the launch of the all-electric C3, Citroen has just come out with an announcement. The carmaker has confirmed that the battery-powered C3 will be called the eC3 and its debut is expected to be imminent.

The upcoming electric offering from Citroen could get multiple battery pack options, including the choice of a 50kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor churning out 136PS and 260Nm from the Peugeot 308. This setup could give the eC3 a WLTP-claimed range of over 350km. The carmaker could also offer a smaller battery pack and less powerful motor with a range of close to 300km.

Also Read: Get Ready To Pay Rs 8,000 to Rs 73,000 More For Citroen C3 And C5 Aircross From 2023

The eC3 could get additional features over the current ICE-powered C3 such as automatic climate control, electrically operated ORVMs, rear washer and wiper and cruise control. Bits like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster and a four-speaker sound system should be carried forward.

The eC3 is expected to make its debut by the year-end, while the price announcement is likely to happen next year. It should be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards and will be a rival to the Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV.