Both C3 and C5 Aircross are now more expensive, possibly due to rise in input costs

Citroen C3 gets a price hike of Rs 10,000 on all variants.

New prices range from Rs 5.90 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh.

The C5 Aircross is now dearer by Rs 50,000.

It is now priced at Rs 37.17 lakh.

We had previously reported that many carmakers were preparing to hike the prices of their products from the start of 2023 and Citroen is among the first to announce the updated price list. The French carmaker has increased the prices of both its models possibly due to a rise in input cost.

Let’s take a closer look at the new prices of these models:

Citroen C3

Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference 1.2-litre petrol MT Live Rs 5.88 lakh Rs 5.98 lakh Rs 10,000 1.2-litre petrol MT Feel Rs 6.80 lakh Rs 6.90 lakh Rs 10,000 1.2-litre petrol MT Feel Dual Tone Rs 6.95 lakh Rs 7.05 lakh Rs 10,000 1.2-litre petrol MT Feel Vibe Pack Rs 6.95 lakh Rs 7.05 lakh Rs 10,000 1.2-litre petrol MT Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone Rs 7.10 lakh Rs 7.20 lakh Rs 10,000 1.2-litre turbo petrol MT Feel Dual Tone - Rs 8.10 lakh - 1.2-litre turbo petrol MT Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone Rs 8.15 lakh Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 10,000

The carmaker has updated prices for all variants uniformly by Rs 10,000.

This is the second price hike the hatchback has received since its launch.

The new prices for the C3 range from Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh.

Citroen C5 Aircross

Variants Old Prices New Prices Difference 2-litre diesel AT Shine Rs 36.67 lakh Rs 37.17 lakh Rs 50,000 2-litre diesel AT Shine Dual tone Rs 36.67 lakh Rs 37.17 lakh Rs 50,000

The carmaker’s midsize SUV is now pricier by Rs 50,000.

The facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross was launched in 2022 with a price bump of close to Rs 3 lakh compared to its previous iteration.

It is now priced at Rs 37.17 lakh.

As stated earlier, many more carmakers will be announcing the updated prices of their products for 2023 in the coming days. Stay tuned for more updates.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

