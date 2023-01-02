English | हिंदी

Citroen Models Get Dearer By Up To Rs 50,000

Modified On Jan 02, 2023 04:20 PM By Ansh for Citroen C3

Both C3 and C5 Aircross are now more expensive, possibly due to rise in input costs

  • Citroen C3 gets a price hike of Rs 10,000 on all variants.

  • New prices range from Rs 5.90 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh.

  • The C5 Aircross is now dearer by Rs 50,000.

  • It is now priced at Rs 37.17 lakh. 

We had previously reported that many carmakers were preparing to hike the prices of their products from the start of 2023 and Citroen is among the first to announce the updated price list. The French carmaker has increased the prices of both its models possibly due to a rise in input cost.

Let’s take a closer look at the new prices of these models:

Citroen C3

Citroen C3

Variants

Old Prices

New Prices

Difference

1.2-litre petrol MT Live

Rs 5.88 lakh

Rs 5.98 lakh

Rs 10,000

1.2-litre petrol MT Feel

Rs 6.80 lakh

Rs 6.90 lakh

Rs 10,000

1.2-litre petrol MT Feel Dual Tone

Rs 6.95 lakh

Rs 7.05 lakh

Rs 10,000

1.2-litre petrol MT Feel Vibe Pack

Rs 6.95 lakh

Rs 7.05 lakh

Rs 10,000

1.2-litre petrol MT Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone

Rs 7.10 lakh

Rs 7.20 lakh

Rs 10,000

1.2-litre turbo petrol MT Feel Dual Tone

-

Rs 8.10 lakh

-

1.2-litre turbo petrol MT Feel Vibe Pack Dual Tone

Rs 8.15 lakh

Rs 8.25 lakh

Rs 10,000

  • The carmaker has updated prices for all variants uniformly by Rs 10,000. 

  • This is the second price hike the hatchback has received since its launch.

  • The new prices for the C3 range from Rs 5.98 lakh to Rs 8.25 lakh.

Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen C5 Aircross

Variants

Old Prices

New Prices

Difference

2-litre diesel AT Shine

Rs 36.67 lakh

Rs 37.17 lakh

Rs 50,000

2-litre diesel AT Shine Dual tone

Rs 36.67 lakh

Rs 37.17 lakh

Rs 50,000

  • The carmaker’s midsize SUV is now pricier by Rs 50,000.

  • The facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross was launched in 2022 with a price bump of close to Rs 3 lakh compared to its previous iteration.

  • It is now priced at Rs 37.17 lakh.

As stated earlier, many more carmakers will be announcing the updated prices of their products for 2023 in the coming days. Stay tuned for more updates.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

  • Citroen C5 Aircross
  • Citroen C3

