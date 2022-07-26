Modified On Jul 27, 2022 01:28 PM By Sonny for Citroen C3

The entry-level Citroen made its market debut in mid-July

C3 is offered in two variants and it is priced from Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 8.06 lakh (ex-showroom).

It offers premium hatchback kind of space for compact hatchback pricing.

It is offered with 1.2-litre and 1.2-litre turbo petrol engines, with 5-speed and 6-speed manual transmissions, respectively.

C3 feature set includes a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen, digitised driver display, and manual AC.

The Citroen C3 is the French marque’s first affordable offering in India. Its prices were announced on July 20 and customer deliveries are now underway.

The C3 is a stylish sub-4 metre offering with SUV-inspired styling and premium hatchback proportions. It is offered with 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines, both with a manual transmission only. The 82PS 1.2-litre engine gets a 5-speed while the 110PS turbocharged engine is mated to a 6-speed. Like most Citroens, the C3 also offers excellent ride quality.

The feature list of the C3 seems a bit bare save for the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Its other comforts on offer include manual AC, digitised instrument cluster, LED daytime running lights, keyless entry, front USB charger and two rear fast charge ports.

The C3 is only offered in two trims - Live and Feel. The turbo-petrol engine is only available with the latter. Citroen is offering it with a variety of visual customisation packs.

It is priced from Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 8.06 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Based on its pricing and feature list, the C3 rivals the likes of the Maruti Wagon R and Tata Tiago. It is also an affordable alternative to the likes of the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

