Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic Launch Tomorrow

Published On Jan 28, 2024 08:29 AM By Sonny for Citroen C3 Aircross

It will now get the choice of a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission option as well

Citroen C3 Aircross presently has just one powertrain option - 1.2-litre turbo-petrol with a 6-speed manual.

No new features expected with the new automatic variants.

Gets basics like a touchscreen infotainment unit, manual AC and digital instrument cluster.

Automatic variants are likely to attract a premium of up to Rs 1.3 lakh over the manual.

Top-spec Citroen C3 Aircross will likely stay priced within Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Citroen C3 Aircross SUV made its Indian market debut in October 2023 but only with a single petrol-manual powertrain. Now, the French SUV is ready to introduce the choice of an automatic transmission as well and here’s everything you need to know about it.

Automatic Transmission Details

The C3 Aircross will now get the choice of a 6-speed torque converter automatic with the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine offered with the 6-speed manual. This is the only engine option for the Citroen SUV, rated at 110 PS and 190 Nm.

No Feature Changes

Citroen is not expected to make any changes to the feature list with the introduction of the automatic transmission variants. The C3 Aircross SUV does not get any feel-good comforts but still comes with basics like manual AC, 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a digital instrument cluster.

Its main value proposition remains the amount of cabin space on offer. The C3 Aircross is the only model in this segment to get the choice of a 7-seater configuration with removable third-row seats.

Pricing

The Citroen C3 Aircross is currently offered in three broad variants, priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 12.75 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The automatic transmission option is expected to add a premium of up to Rs 1.3 lakh over the corresponding manual variant.

The C3 Aircross is an affordable rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.

