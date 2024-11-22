Check Out The Maruti Dzire VXi Variant In 7 Real-life Images

The Dzire VXi gets amenities like a 7-inch touchscreen, manual AC, and steering mounted audio controls

The 2024 Maruti Dzire was launched recently with an all-new design inside and out, new features and a fresh Z series petrol engine. The 2024 Dzire is available in four broad variants like the previous-gen model: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Let's have a look at how the mid-spec VXi variant of the new Dzire looks and what it offers in 7 real-life images.

Front

This mid-spec VXi variant of the Dzire 2024 has a lot of similarities with the base-spec LXi variant. It gets halogen projector headlights along with a black grille with a chrome strip in between. As it’s the 1-above-base variant, the Dzire VXi misses out on LED headlights and LED fog lights.

Side

The Dzire VXi sits on smaller 14-inch steel wheels. Note that it also gets wheel covers, which haven’t been provided on this particular model. The door handles and OVRMs (outside rear view mirrors) are body coloured, while ORVMs also sport integrated turn indicators.

Rear

It gets the same Y-shaped LED tail lights found on the higher-spec trims, connected by a chrome strip. Maruti offers the rear defogger across all variants of the new Dzire.

Interior

Inside, the VXi variant of the 2024 Dzire gets a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme along with beige fabric seat upholstery.

The new Maruti Dzire VXi comes with amenities like a 7-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. It also has 4 speakers, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. Maruti has equipped it with a manual AC with rear vents. Safety features on board the Dzire VXi include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and rear parking sensors.

Powertrains On Offer

The VXi variant of the Dzire can be had in both petrol and CNG versions. The detailed engine specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol+CNG Power 82 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT* 5-speed MT Claimed fuel efficiency 24.79 kmpl (MT), 25.71 kmpl (AMT*) 33.73 km/kg

*AMT- Automated manual transmission

Price Range And Rivals

The 2024 Maruti Dzire VXi is priced between Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 8.74 lakh, while its overall prices range from Rs 6.79 lakh to Rs 10.14 lakh. It rivals the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and new-generation Honda Amaze. Maruti is also offering the 2024 Dzire on subscription with plans starting at Rs 18,248 per month. It includes registration, maintenance, insurance, and roadside assistance.

All prices are introductory, ex-showroom pan-India

