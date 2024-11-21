All
2024 Maruti Dzire vs Rivals: Claimed Fuel Efficiency Compared

Modified On Nov 21, 2024 09:07 AM By Shreyash

The Dzire 2024 and Tigor are also being offered in CNG, whereas the Amaze can only be had with a petrol engine

The new-generation Maruti Dzire was launched recently with a new look, updated set of features, and most importantly, a new Z-series petrol engine borrowed from the Swift. This new engine is a 3 cylinder unit which is now more fuel efficient than before. Let’s see how the Dzire 2024 compares to the Tata Tigor and Honda Amaze in terms of claimed fuel efficiency.

Before we get into more details, let’s have a look at engine specifications of these subcompact sedans:

Engine Specifications

Model

2024 Maruti Dzire

Tata Tigor

Honda Amaze

Engine

1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol

1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol+CNG

1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol

1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol+CNG

1.2-litre 4-cylinder N/A petrol

Power

82 PS

70 PS

86 PS

73.4 PS

90 PS

Torque

112 Nm

102 Nm

113 Nm

95 Nm

110 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT, CVT

New Maruti Dzire front

Both 2024 Dzire and Tigor are powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, whereas the Honda Amaze comes with a 4 cylinder petrol engine of the same capacity. Unlike the Dzire and Tigor which are available with an optional 5-speed AMT transmission, the Amaze gets an optional CVT automatic gearbox. 

Tata Tigor iCNG

However, if you are specifically interested in CNG, the Tigor stands out as the best choice, as it not only features dual-cylinder technology for a usable boot space, but also offers the option of a 5-speed AMT transmission in CNG. The Dzire CNG, on the other hand, is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission

Also Check Out: Watch: Maruti Dzire Variants Explained: Which One Should You Pick?

Now let’s have a look at the claimed fuel efficiency figures of these subcompact sedans:

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

Model

2024 Maruti Dzire

Tata Tigor

Honda Amaze

Engine

1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol

1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol+CNG

1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol

1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol+CNG

1.2-litre 4-cylinder N/A petrol

Transmission

MT

AMT

MT

MT

AMT

MT

AMT

MT

CVT

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

24.79 kmpl

25.71 kmpl

33.73 km/kg

19.2 kmpl

19.6 kmpl

26.49 km/kg

28.06 km/kg

18.6 kmpl

18.3 kmpl

The 2024 Maruti Dzire emerges as the most fuel-efficient subcompact sedan in this comparison, both in petrol and CNG variants. On the other hand, the Amaze has the lowest claimed mileage figures. 

Disclaimer: The fuel efficiency figures may vary depending on the driver, road and weather conditions, and vehicle health.

So, which of these subcompact sedans will you pick and why? Comment your thoughts below…

