2024 Maruti Dzire vs Rivals: Claimed Fuel Efficiency Compared

The Dzire 2024 and Tigor are also being offered in CNG, whereas the Amaze can only be had with a petrol engine

The new-generation Maruti Dzire was launched recently with a new look, updated set of features, and most importantly, a new Z-series petrol engine borrowed from the Swift. This new engine is a 3 cylinder unit which is now more fuel efficient than before. Let’s see how the Dzire 2024 compares to the Tata Tigor and Honda Amaze in terms of claimed fuel efficiency.

Before we get into more details, let’s have a look at engine specifications of these subcompact sedans:

Engine Specifications

Model 2024 Maruti Dzire Tata Tigor Honda Amaze Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol 1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol+CNG 1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol 1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol+CNG 1.2-litre 4-cylinder N/A petrol Power 82 PS 70 PS 86 PS 73.4 PS 90 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm 113 Nm 95 Nm 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT, CVT

Both 2024 Dzire and Tigor are powered by a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, whereas the Honda Amaze comes with a 4 cylinder petrol engine of the same capacity. Unlike the Dzire and Tigor which are available with an optional 5-speed AMT transmission, the Amaze gets an optional CVT automatic gearbox.

However, if you are specifically interested in CNG, the Tigor stands out as the best choice, as it not only features dual-cylinder technology for a usable boot space, but also offers the option of a 5-speed AMT transmission in CNG. The Dzire CNG, on the other hand, is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission

Now let’s have a look at the claimed fuel efficiency figures of these subcompact sedans:

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

Model 2024 Maruti Dzire Tata Tigor Honda Amaze Engine 1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol 1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol+CNG 1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol 1.2-litre 3-cylinder N/A petrol+CNG 1.2-litre 4-cylinder N/A petrol Transmission MT AMT MT MT AMT MT AMT MT CVT Claimed Fuel Efficiency 24.79 kmpl 25.71 kmpl 33.73 km/kg 19.2 kmpl 19.6 kmpl 26.49 km/kg 28.06 km/kg 18.6 kmpl 18.3 kmpl

The 2024 Maruti Dzire emerges as the most fuel-efficient subcompact sedan in this comparison, both in petrol and CNG variants. On the other hand, the Amaze has the lowest claimed mileage figures.

Disclaimer: The fuel efficiency figures may vary depending on the driver, road and weather conditions, and vehicle health.

So, which of these subcompact sedans will you pick and why? Comment your thoughts below…

