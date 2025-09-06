Car News That Mattered This Week (Sept 1-6): Maruti Victoris Unveiled, Citroen Basalt X, VinFast VF6 And VF7 Launched, Kia Syros EV Spied, GST 2.0, And More

The first week of September 2025 was quite buzzing for the Indian automotive industry as it witnessed many launches and, most importantly, the revision in GST slabs

The first week of September 2025 was a rather busy one for the Indian automotive industry as it was a witness to a couple of launches and unveiling events. Another major update that turned out to be in favour of cars was the announcement of GST 2.0 or the new GST reforms. In this story, let’s quickly go through all the important car- and auto industry-related updates that we got to know in the first week of September 2025:

Citroen Basalt X Launched

The Citroen Basalt SUV-coupe recently got a new X variant in a similar way as was done with the C3 hatchback in August 2025. As part of the new trim, the Basalt comes with revised rates post GST revisions, a new cabin theme, and a fresh set of features too.

Hyundai King And King Knight Editions Introduced

While Hyundai had already introduced the Knight editions of the Exter, Venue and Creta, the Korean carmaker has now launched the same for the i20, Creta Electric and Alcazar. Alongside the new Knight edition, Hyundai has also come out with a ‘King’ edition for the Creta to mark its 10-year anniversary in our markets. All special editions get a new paint option as part of the update as well as some feature additions (including even for the Creta N Line) for a premium over the respective variants they are based on.

Updated Honda Elevate Launched

As part of the festive season updates, Honda has upped the game of the Elevate compact SUV by giving it a couple of new cabin theme options (based on the variant chosen), along with a few fresh features too. That said, the updated SUV retains the same powertrain as before.

Maruti Victoris SUV Unveiled

Maruti took the covers off its new SUV, the Victoris, as its new compact offering in the same segment as the Grand Vitara. It is a 5-seater SUV and is loaded with plenty of amenities, some of which are a first on a Maruti car too. During the revealing of the Victoris, it was also announced that the new Maruti SUV has also passed the Bharat NCAP crash tests with flying colours.

Kia Syros EV Spied

Following the launch of the Kia Syros in India, the carmaker seems to now be looking at introducing an all-electric version of the SUV on our shores. This can be attested by the recent spy shot of what seems to be the Syros EV that was spotted in India for the first time. It will be the third electric offering from Kia in India after the EV6 and recently launched Carens Clavis EV.

Maharashtra Government’s Big Decision For EVs

For those who are based in Maharashtra and own an electric vehicle, the state government has some good news. It has decided to entirely waive the toll tax for all EVs as a means to step up the adoption of electric cars in the state. That said, the toll waiver is applicable only to select highways and is being planned to be implemented on other state highways as well.

Supreme Court’s Call On E20 Petrol PIL

Ever since the shift to E20 petrol (20 percent ethanol-blended fuel) was advanced from the earlier planned timeline of 2030 to 2025 recently, there have been plenty of debates stirring up online among the entire car fraternity, including existing owners. It had thus led to the filing of a public interest litigation (PIL) that challenged the government’s move to make E20 petrol the standard across India. We have now detailed what the Supreme Court’s rejection of the PIL means for car owners.

GST 2.0 And Its Impact On Cars

It was during the Independence Day 2025 speech when our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, gave the entire nation a piece of good news in the form of the soon-to-be-made revisions to GST slabs. Fast forward to September 2025, and we now know what the changes are, and especially how they impact all segments of cars, including the EVs.

