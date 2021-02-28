Car News That Mattered: 2021 Swift And Safari Launched, Hyundai Alcazar Name Confirmed, 2021 Ecosport Launch Soon And More

Published On Feb 28, 2021 08:00 AM By Tarun for Tata New Safari

This week, we saw two launches and some important information on an upcoming three-row SUV

2021 Tata Safari Launched

Tata has finally launched the third-generation Safari and deliveries are now underway. The three-row SUV is based on the Harrier, using the same 2.0-litre diesel engine paired to a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. It demands a significant premium over the Harrier. Head here to know the prices.

2021 Maruti Swift Launched

The Swift has received some minor updates for 2021 which make it more powerful, feature-rich and fuel efficient. All these updates, however, demand a premium over the old prices. Head here for all the details.

Hyundai’s Upcoming Creta-Based Three-Row SUV Gets A Name

Hyundai has confirmed the name ‘Alcazar’ for its upcoming three-row SUV based on the Creta. Also, it will globally debut this year in India, followed by the launch soon. Besides, there are some new spy shots of the Alcazar which show its seating configuration. Here are all the details you need to know.

2021 Ford Ecosport To Lose A Spare Wheel

Looks like the Ecosport is going to get an update soon. The updated SUV will be available without a tail-mounted spare wheel but as an option. This particular feature is one standout feature that Ecosport offers. Here are all the details.

Toyota RAV4 Spied In India

We have spied the Toyota RAV4 in India, which indicates its upcoming launch. The mid-size SUV is expected to be imported in limited numbers, thus asking for a higher price tag. It is likely to come with a hybrid engine that is also seen on the Camry. Read here for more details.

Locally Assembled Jeep Wrangler Production Commences Ahead Of Launch

Jeep is set to launch the locally-assembled Wrangler in India. The production and pre-bookings have already commenced. Since it will be a CKD product, the Wrangler will get a lot more affordable. Here is everything you need to know.

