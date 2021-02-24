2021 Hyundai Alcazar Interior Spied, Will Be Available In 6- And 7-Seater Configurations

Published On Feb 24, 2021 06:42 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Alcazar

The upcoming Alcazar will basically be a longer and three-row version of the Creta

The interior of the Alcazar has been spied, showing us the second and third row.

It will be available in 6- and 7-seater configurations.

Launch is expected to happen by mid-2021.

Engine options should include the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, paired to manual and automatic transmissions.

It is expected to undercut the prices of the MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari.

Hyundai has just confirmed the 7-seater Alcazar SUV for India. It will globally debut soon, followed by the expected launch in mid-2021. Now, spy shots of its interior have also leaked, giving us an idea of its second and third row of seating.

As you can see, the second row in this spy shot gets captain seats, making it the 6-seater version of Alcazar. So the Alcazar will come with an option of 6- or 7-seating configurations like most of the three-row SUVs in this price range. The 7-seater version will have the bench seat in for the second row, similar to what the Creta currently offers. The test mule also seems to get a dedicated armrest with cup holders and wireless charging slots. The seats are covered in a dual-tone cream and black upholstery.

The third row is a two-seater bench which appears to be good for kids. It will get dedicated AC vents and USB ports, as clearly visible in the picture. The boot space after the third row seems to be just about adequate. However, with the third row down, the Alcazar should have better boot space than the Creta’s 433 litres.

The existing features from the Creta such as its 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, six airbags, rear parking sensors and ESC (electronic stability control) will be carried over. Additionally, it could get a powered tailgate, front parking sensors as well as a 360-degree parking camera and a few more features.

Other than that, the Alcazar will see some cosmetic upgrades on the outside, including a new grille, new alloy wheels, and a redesigned rear end with wraparound LED tail lamps.

Engine options will likely include 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines, both borrowed from the Creta. The turbo-petrol motor produces 143PS and 250Nm, paired to a 7-speed DCT. The diesel engine is rated at 115PS and 250Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

The Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be slightly more affordable than the MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari. Currently, the Creta retails from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Alcazar is expected to demand a premium of up to a lakh over the corresponding variants of the Creta.

