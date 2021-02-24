Hyundai To Unveil The Creta-Based 7-Seater Alcazar SUV Soon

Modified On Feb 24, 2021 02:35 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Alcazar

The Alcazar will borrow powertrains and features from the Creta with revised dimensions

Hyundai has confirmed its upcoming 7-seater Creta-based SUV would be named ‘Alcazar’.

Likely launch by mid-2021.

Could add a few features over those of the Creta’s lengthy feature list.

Expected engine options are 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel, with both manual and automatic transmission.

Likely to retail at a lakh higher than the Creta.

Should be more economical than the MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari.

Hyundai has confirmed the global debut of the 7-seater Alcazar in India. Much like how the new Tata Safari is based on the Harrier, the Alcazar is a three-row SUV modelled on the Creta. It is likely to hit the showrooms by mid-2021, with an initial launch in India, followed by its debut in select global markets.

While being based on the Creta, the Alcazar is expected to be both longer and taller to accommodate the extra row of seats. Wheelbase is likely to remain as is. Going by the spy shots, the SUV sports revised front styling featuring a different grille, new alloy wheels, and a redesigned rear profile with wrap-around LED tail lamps.

The layout inside will be largely identical to that of the Creta, except for new seat upholstery, a different interior theme, and of course, the third row. It will borrow features like the panoramic sunroof, fully digital instrument panel, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless charger, connected car technology, and air purifier. Extra features, like a powered tailgate, could be provided as well. Safety will be covered by up to six airbags, ABS, a parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, and ESC.

The Hyundai Creta is provided with three engines - a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel - all paired with an automatic gearbox. The 143 PS turbo-petrol and 115PS diesel could make their way into the Alcazar. While the diesel engine is mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic, the turbo petrol comes with a 7-speed DCT.

We reckon the Hyundai Alcazar would be slightly more affordable than the MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari. The 7-seater will demand a lakh over the Creta, which is priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

