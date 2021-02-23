Locally Assembled 2021 Jeep Wrangler Production Commences, Prices To Go Down!

Published On Feb 23, 2021 03:00 PM By Tarun for Jeep Wrangler

The iconic Wrangler should be more accessible now with prices falling around Rs 40 lakh

Production of the 2021 Jeep Wrangler has begun at Jeep’s Ranjangaon plant near Pune.

Pre-bookings are now open and it will be available in 26 outlets out of around 60 Jeep dealerships.

Expected to come in Rubicon and Sahara variants as before.

It could also get a 2.2-litre diesel along with the existing 2.0-litre petrol unit.

Jeep India has commenced production of the locally assembled Wrangler at its Ranjangaon plant before its launch on March 15. Pre-bookings are also underway at dealerships. This is the first time the iconic Wrangler will be made in India, so far it was fully imported.

Jeep India has already teased the 2021 Wrangler on its official website. It will be available in two variants: Sahara and Rubicon. As it was fully imported so far, the Wrangler was a pricey affair retailing from Rs 63.94 lakh to Rs 68.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Local assembly will reduce the prices dramatically, to around Rs 40 lakh or even lower. For instance, the US-spec Unlimited Sahara is priced at USD 38,645 (approx Rs 27.96 lakh).

The imported Wrangler was offered with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which was rated at 268PS and 400Nm, paired to an 8-speed torque converter automatic. It is likely to continue to offer the same but Jeep could take this opportunity to introduce the 2.2-litre diesel too. The Wrangler comes with a 4WD drivetrain featuring low and high modes and differential lock at both axles.

The locally manufactured Wrangler should continue to feature an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology, push-button start/stop, a twin-pod analogue instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, LED headlamps, ambient lighting, washable floors, as well as front and side airbags.

Next in line after the Wrangler will be the 7-seater Compass-based new SUV to take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. It is expected to be revealed later in 2021 with sales set to commence this year too. After this, Jeep will launch the locally assembled Grand Cherokee in 2022.

Read More on : Jeep Wrangler Automatic