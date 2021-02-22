Modified On Feb 22, 2021 05:35 PM By Rohit for Ford EcoSport

There won’t be any mechanical change, but Ford might offer a few additional features

Ford has repositioned the SUV’s licence plate housing from the rear bumper to the tailgate.

The updated SUV is expected to be launched in the upcoming days.

Seems like Ford will offer the new variant as an option alongside the existing one.

The carmaker retails the existing model between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

From a set of spy shots that surfaced online last week, it was evident that Ford was planning a slight update for its sub-4m SUV, the EcoSport . Now, a recent spy image has caught the updated SUV being filmed for a TVC alongside the current model, hinting at an imminent launch.

The new spy shot, once again, confirmed that the updated EcoSport will be available sans the tail-mounted spare wheel, much like the European and American version. However, it seems like the carmaker will offer the new model as an option alongside the current one (that has the tailgate-mounted wheel).

Another noticeable change is the revised positioning of the licence plate housing, which has been moved from the rear bumper to the tailgate in the new model. A faux silver skid plate lines the rear bumper where the licence plate was previously placed. A few additions to the SUV’s equipment list could be expected as well.

Ford will provide the updated model with the same engines like those in the existing one. Currently, the EcoSport gets a choice of two engines: 1.5-litre petrol (122PS/149Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel (100PS/215Nm). While a 5-speed manual gearbox is standard across both units, the petrol motor gets an optional 6-speed torque converter.

Currently, Ford retails the EcoSport from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). But the pricing of the new model hasn’t been revealed yet. The EcoSport will continue to rival the Kia Sonet , Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger , Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, and the Mahindra XUV300.

