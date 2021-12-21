Camouflaged Mahindra Scorpio Spied; Could Get A Facelift Soon

Published On Dec 21, 2021 02:05 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio

The existing Scorpio could receive a facelift and be sold alongside the new generation

The existing Scorpio has been spotted with a new grille and slightly tweaked front bumper.

Could get a minor facelift for 2022.

To make it more affordable, its stripped-down bare basic version could just be on sale.

Should continue with its existing 120PS 2.2-litre diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The new generation Scorpio will debut in early 2022 with new petrol and diesel engines and a lot of premium features.

The existing Mahindra Scorpio has been spotted slightly camouflaged, hinting that it could get a facelift or a minor update soon. Going by this, we are expecting both the generations of the Scorpio to co-exist. To make the SUV more affordable, the stripped down version of the existing model could just be on sale.

Going by the spy shots, the test mule gets a new grille and slightly refreshed bumpers. There’s no other noticeable difference visible. The unpainted body cladding and steel wheels confirm that it’s the base-spec S3+ variant.

Its cabin could also see some upgrades in form of new features and revised seat upholstery. The spied test mule is expected to come equipped with the bare basics: manual AC, unpainted bumpers, halogen headlamps, power windows, tilt steering, dual airbags, ABS, and rear parking sensors.

The existing Scorpio gets a 120PS/140PS 2.2-litre diesel engine, paired with 5-speed and 6-speed manual transmissions. Since we are expecting the test mule to be the basic version, it could just continue with the 120PS engine and a 5-speed manual. Currently, it’s priced from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Meanwhile, the new generation Scorpio is also getting ready for an early-2022 launch. It will get a plethora of feature upgrades along with new petrol and diesel engines. It is expected to borrow many bits from the XUV700 as well.

