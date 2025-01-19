All
BYD Sealion 7 Unveiled At Auto Expo 2025, Check It Out In These 8 Images

Published On Jan 19, 2025 05:34 PM By Kartik for BYD Sealion 7

The soon-to-be-launched flagship SUV from BYD retains the visual appeal of the global model but get changes to its powertrain

BYD Sealion 7 auto expo 2025

Among all the major showcases at Auto Expo 2025, the BYD Sealion 7 was one of the main showstoppers at the Chinese EV maker’s pavilion. Bookings for the all-electric SUV are already open, and its deliveries will start on March 7. If you are considering the flagship BYD offering as your next car, have a look at the detailed image gallery below. 

Exterior 

Front 

BYD Sealion 7 Auto Expo 2025

The BYD Sealion 7 features sharp edges around the front to give it an aggressive look.

BYD Sealion 7 Auto Expo 2025

It has the same sharp-looking LED headlight setup that is seen on the Seal electric sedan.

Side

BYD Sealion 7 Auto Expo 2025

The first thing visible when looking at the side profile is the tapered roofline giving the car an SUV coupe-like appearance. The Sealion 7 gets flush-type door handles and black cladding that runs along the length of the car. BYD Sealion 7 Auto Expo 2025

The SUV rides on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels as standard with an option for 20-inch wheels. Red brake callipers are also present to complement the sporty nature of the EV.

Rear

BYD Sealion 7 Auto Expo 2025

The rear of the Sealion 7 features a roof and body-mounted spoiler, wraparound connected tail lamps and a bulky bumper. 

Interior 

First Row 

BYD Sealion 7 Auto Expo 2025

The Sealion 7 features a layered dashboard with a gloss black and a silver panel running across the length, and it houses a rotatable 15.6-inch touchscreen. The 4-spoke steering wheel comes with a heated grip and media controls. The seats come with heating and ventilation for the front row and are upholstered in white Nappa leather.

The centre console houses the drive modes selector, a wireless phone charger, an engine start-stop button, and two cupholders. 

Second Row

BYD Sealion 7 Auto Expo 2025

BYD is also offering it with two AC vents, two charging sockets and heated seats for the rear passengers. The second row seats are foldable to provide more boot space.

Sealion 7 Powertrain 

Variant 

Premium 

Performance

Battery

82.56 kWh

82.56 kWh

Power

313 PS

530 PS

Torque 

380 Nm

690 Nm

Claimed range (NEDC)

567 km

542 km 

Drivetrain 

Rear Wheel Drive (RWD)

All Wheel Drive (AWD)

The Performance variant has an impressive 0-100 kmph acceleration of 4.5 seconds. 

Price And Rivals 

BYD Sealion 7 At Auto Expo 2025

The BYD Sealion 7 is expected to be priced at around Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the likes of Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6

