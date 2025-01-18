Production-spec Tata Harrier EV Revealed At Auto Expo 2025, Check It Out In Our 6 Image Gallery

The Tata Harrier EV debuts all-wheel drive to the nameplate and gets some changes over the ICE model

Tata Motors has revealed the production-spec Harrier EV at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Tata Harrier EV is expected to go on sale by March 2025. One of the biggest talking points with the Harrier EV is the introduction of all-wheel drive, something which isn’t offered with the ICE model. Also, the Harrier EV gets minor design tweaks and a couple of features over the current model.

Let’s take a closer look at the Tata Harrier EV in our image gallery:

Tata Harrier EV: Exterior Design

Front

Up front, this particular Harrier being an all-electric version, gets a blanked off grille and a tweaked front bumper with vertical slats that’s similar to other Tata EVs. Bits such as the full width LED DRLs and LED headlights housed in triangular housing have been carried forward from the current car.

Side

The most obvious difference at the side is the presence of the new 19-inch alloy wheels that have aero elements for improved efficiency. Keen eyed viewers will also notice that the ‘HARRIER’ badge on the front door has been replaced with the ‘.eV’ badging. Apart from that, things are more or less similar to the Harrier ICE.

Rear

Moving on to the rear, the Tata Harrier EV gets a tweaked bumper with a silver skid plate. The connected LED tail lamps have been retained and gives the car a modern and upmarket look.

Stealth Edition

Along with the standard Harrier EV, Tata Motors showcased the Harrier EV stealth edition, which basically gets a sporty looking matte black hue and much aggressive looking alloy wheels. You can take a closer look at it in our in-depth image gallery.

Tata Harrier EV: Interior Design

Inside, the Tata Harrier EV’s interior is similar to what we have experienced with the ICE version. It’s not a bad thing in our opinion as the dashboard gets modern styling. One of the most noticeable changes is the grey / white colour scheme that gives the interior a premium look. Elements such as a four-spoke steering wheel with the illuminated Tata logo, drive mode and gear selectors have been retained.

The Tata Harrier is quite a spacious vehicle and the rear bench offers more than satisfactory comfort levels, which seems to be the case with this electric version. Occupants are treated to amenities such as a centre armrest, rear sunblinds, AC vents and charging ports.

Tata Harrier EV: Features Onboard

The Harrier EV is expected to come with almost all the features from the current model. That means it should get niceties such as a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats and ambient lighting.

Passenger safety should be taken care of by up to 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors with 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, Level-2 ADAS and electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Tata Harrier EV: Powertrain

Tata Motors is yet to reveal detailed specifications of the electric Harrier. However, one fact that has been confirmed is that it will come with dual motor all-wheel drive putting out a rather impressive 500 Nm. Another big update for the Harrier EV is the multi-link rear suspension set up, which should give better ride and handling capabilities.

Tata Harrier EV: Expected Price And Rivals

One can expect the new Tata Harrier EV to be priced from around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). This puts it in contention with the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3. One can also expect it to be a more affordable option to the Hyundai Ioniq 9.

