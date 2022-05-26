Published On May 26, 2022 03:30 PM By Tarun for Kia EV6

Its bookings are open, while the prices will be out on June 2

AWD variants to be delivered from September; RWD from December.

To get a 77.4kWh battery pack with a range of up to 528 kilometres.

It will get rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options with the latter getting a single motor and the former getting two.

To feature ADAS, a 12.3-inch curved touchscreen infotainment, electric sunroof, and eight airbags.

Likely to be priced between Rs 65 lakh and Rs 70 lakh.

The bookings for limited 100 units of the Kia EV6 are now open at select dealerships. While the prices will be out on June 2, the deliveries will commence from September this year.

But there’s a catch. The AWD variants will be delivered from September, while the RWD will be out from December. So, there’s a good 4-6 months waiting you have to go through since it will be a fully-imported model.

The Kia EV6 is offered with a 77.4kWh battery pack that offers a range of up to 528 kilometres. It will be available in a single fully-loaded GT Line trim with rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options. The RWD variant will get a single motor, delivering 229PS and 350Nm, while the AWD gets a dual-motor setup, producing 325PS and 605Nm.

Kia is offering the EV6 with fast charging capabilities of upto 350kW, which will charge it from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. A 50kW charger will take 1 hour 13 minutes for the same, while the home socket will fully charge it in 36 hours.

Features onboard the electric crossover include flush door handles, full LED lighting, electric sunroof, 60:40 rear split folding seats, ventilated and powered front seats, dual 12.3-inch curved displays (for infotainment touchscreen and driver’s display), Meridian 14-speaker sound system, and heads-up display. Safety is covered by eight airbags, hill start assist, and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind-spot collision avoidance, and automatic emergency braking.

The electric Kia crossover is expected to retail between Rs 65 lakh and Rs 70 lakh. It will pose as a rival to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo XC40 Recharge.