Modified On May 22, 2020 03:37 PM By Dhruv

Maruti has partnered with a non-banking financial firm to bring this scheme to its customers

The coronavirus pandemic has severely affected plans of people who were looking to buy a car. Maruti Suzuki has now come up with a scheme that will allow these people to buy a car without a financial sword hanging over their heads.

The Indian carmaker has tied up with Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Limited (CIFCL) to provide its customers with a unique EMI plan. Customers will be able to buy a car today and start paying their EMI 60 days post the disbursement of the loan. This scheme is aimed at buyers who are facing a liquidity crunch at the moment.

Maruti is offering the scheme on select Arena and Nexa models, namely Alto, Celerio, Swift, WagonR, S-Presso, Eeco, Baleno, Ignis, Dzire and Vitara Brezza. The scheme is valid only on loans disbursed till 30 June. This deal is even applicable on higher loan tenures, up to 7 years. It is important to note that this scheme will be applicable for those who process the loan through the carmaker and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company only.

Furthermore, the loan will cover up to 90 per cent of the on-road cost of the vehicle. Only the remaining 10 per cent of the cost will be required as a down payment for the vehicle. The move is especially helpful for those who are looking to move about in their personal vehicles post this pandemic, to ensure the highest levels of sanitisation in their immediate surroundings.