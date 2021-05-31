BMW Launches X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition In India At Rs 2.02 Crore

Published On May 31, 2021 05:22 PM By Dhruv for BMW X7

The ‘Dark Shadow’ edition is limited to 500 units globally and can only be ordered using BMW Online

BMW has launched the X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ edition at Rs 2.02 crore (ex-showroom). For context, the regular X7 range starts from Rs 95.90 lakh while the standard top-of-the-line variant, the M50d, is priced at Rs 1.65 crore (both ex-showroom). For the Rs 37 lakh premium, this latest edition of the biggest SUV in the BMW stable offers exclusivity as it will be limited to just 500 units globally and can only be ordered using BMW Online.

The limited edition X7 is being offered in a BMW Individual special paint finish called Frozen Arctic Grey metallic. This is the first time BMW is offering the paint scheme on an ‘X’ model in its range. The German carmaker has finished the B and C pillar in black, along with the base of the ORVMs. The kidney grille also makes use of what BMW calls black chrome. The alloy wheels are 22-inches tall, in a V-sport design with a jet-black matte finish, as opposed to the standard M50d’s 21-inch. BMW is also offering its Laserlight headlight technology on the ‘Dark Shadow’ edition, which is capable of illuminating a distance of up to 650 metres. Lastly, BMW has thrown in an M Sport Exhaust, over the regular M50d.

The inside sees fewer changes but you get more features as standard with the limited edition X7. The upholstery now comes in a dual-tone shade of Night Blue and Night Black. Blue colour has been used to line the roof liner and the upper part of the instrument panel while black can be found on the lower half of the instrument and the front backrests. Then there’s a Dark Shadow edition badge on the centre console. It is fitted with a panoramic glass sunroof, five-zone air conditioning, and soft-close function for the doors. Also, the gear selector, the iDrive control wheel, the audio control button, and the start/stop button have been crafted out of glass. While the regular X7 is available in both 6- and 7-seater configurations, the Dark Shadow is only offered with the former.

The X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ edition continues to be powered by the 3.0-litre diesel engine that makes 400PS/760Nm in the regular M50d and distributes power to all four wheels using an 8-speed automatic transmission. The air suspension is standard along with BMW’s range of safety features such as nine airbags, traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control, and active park assist.

While luxury vehicles of this calibre have no definitive rivals due to their exclusivity, prospective buyers can also look at the Mercedes-Maybach GLS that is bound to come to India later this year.

