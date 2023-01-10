BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Gets A Facelift, Starts At Rs 57.9 Lakh
Published On Jan 10, 2023 06:26 PM By Tarun for BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine
The luxurious 3 is now available only in long-wheelbase version
-
Facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine ranges from Rs 57.9 lakh to Rs 69.2 lakh.
-
Gets subtle exterior visual upgrades; interior gets a big makeover with new curved displays.
-
Continues with its 2-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines.
-
Rivals the Mercedes Benz C-Class and Audi A4.
BMW has launched the facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine in India, from Rs 57.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The standard sedan will now be available in the long wheelbase avatar only, while the performance-centric M340i only comes with the standard wheelbase, which is around 110mm shorter.
Variant-wise Prices
|
Variant
|
Ex-showroom Price
|
BMW 330 Li M Sport
|
Rs 57.9 lakh
|
BMW 320Ld M Sport
|
Rs 59.5 lakh
|
BMW M340i
|
Rs 69.2 lakh
The facelifted 3 Series is available only in the M Sport guise, limited to one variant of petrol and diesel each. The M340i is the higher-end variant with a more powerful engine, priced over Rs 10 lakh more than the M Sport trims.
Also Read: BMW Launches The 7 Series ICE And Electric Sedans In India
Subtle Changes On The Outside
The facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine flaunts a fresh front profile with a bolder grille, refreshed LED headlights and DRLs, and a more aggressive bumper. Even the air dams are now bigger and with these changes, the sedan now looks sportier and more refined than its pre-facelift version. While the side profile remains largely unchanged, the rear gets a tweaked bumper design.
The Interior Looks More Posh!
The interior gets a big change, courtesy of the new curved displays which house the 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment and 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. The infotainment gets a new i-Drive 8 user interface and the entire setup looks cleaner and modern.
The facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine continues with a panoramic sunroof, three-zone AC, Harman sound system, powered front seats, ambient lighting, a heads-up display, and parking assist. Safety’s taken care of by six airbags, dynamic stability control, and front and rear sensors.
Unchanged Powertrains
|
330 Li
|
320 Ld
|
Engine
|
2-litre turbo-petrol
|
2-litre diesel
|
Power
|
262PS
|
193PS
|
Torque
|
400Nm
|
400Nm
|
Transmission
|
8-speed automatic
|
8-speed automatic
|
0-100kmph Sprint time
|
6.2 seconds
|
7.6 seconds
The facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine continues with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines, capable of 262PS and 193PS respectively.
Also Read: New BMW i Vision Dee Concept Aims To Blur The Lines Between Virtual & Real Worlds
The BMW 3 Series rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C Class and Audi A4. but brags about being the only one in its segment to get the long-wheelbase version.
Read More on : 3 Series Gran Limousine Automatic
- Renew BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful