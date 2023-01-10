Published On Jan 10, 2023 06:26 PM By Tarun for BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

The luxurious 3 is now available only in long-wheelbase version

Facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine ranges from Rs 57.9 lakh to Rs 69.2 lakh.

Gets subtle exterior visual upgrades; interior gets a big makeover with new curved displays.

Continues with its 2-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines.

Rivals the Mercedes Benz C-Class and Audi A4.

BMW has launched the facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine in India, from Rs 57.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The standard sedan will now be available in the long wheelbase avatar only, while the performance-centric M340i only comes with the standard wheelbase, which is around 110mm shorter.

Variant-wise Prices

Variant Ex-showroom Price BMW 330 Li M Sport Rs 57.9 lakh BMW 320Ld M Sport Rs 59.5 lakh BMW M340i Rs 69.2 lakh

The facelifted 3 Series is available only in the M Sport guise, limited to one variant of petrol and diesel each. The M340i is the higher-end variant with a more powerful engine, priced over Rs 10 lakh more than the M Sport trims.

Subtle Changes On The Outside

The facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine flaunts a fresh front profile with a bolder grille, refreshed LED headlights and DRLs, and a more aggressive bumper. Even the air dams are now bigger and with these changes, the sedan now looks sportier and more refined than its pre-facelift version. While the side profile remains largely unchanged, the rear gets a tweaked bumper design.

The Interior Looks More Posh!

The interior gets a big change, courtesy of the new curved displays which house the 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment and 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. The infotainment gets a new i-Drive 8 user interface and the entire setup looks cleaner and modern.

The facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine continues with a panoramic sunroof, three-zone AC, Harman sound system, powered front seats, ambient lighting, a heads-up display, and parking assist. Safety’s taken care of by six airbags, dynamic stability control, and front and rear sensors.

Unchanged Powertrains

330 Li 320 Ld Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre diesel Power 262PS 193PS Torque 400Nm 400Nm Transmission 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 0-100kmph Sprint time 6.2 seconds 7.6 seconds

The facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine continues with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines, capable of 262PS and 193PS respectively.

The BMW 3 Series rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C Class and Audi A4 . but brags about being the only one in its segment to get the long-wheelbase version.

