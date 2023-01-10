English | हिंदी

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Gets A Facelift, Starts At Rs 57.9 Lakh

Published On Jan 10, 2023

The luxurious 3 is now available only in long-wheelbase version 

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

  • Facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine ranges from Rs 57.9 lakh to Rs 69.2 lakh. 

  • Gets subtle exterior visual upgrades; interior gets a big makeover with new curved displays. 

  • Continues with its 2-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines. 

  • Rivals the Mercedes Benz C-Class and Audi A4. 

BMW has launched the facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine in India, from Rs 57.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The standard sedan will now be available in the long wheelbase avatar only, while the performance-centric M340i only comes with the standard wheelbase, which is around 110mm shorter. 

Variant-wise Prices

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

Variant 

Ex-showroom Price 

BMW 330 Li M Sport 

Rs 57.9 lakh 

BMW 320Ld M Sport 

Rs 59.5 lakh 

BMW M340i 

Rs 69.2 lakh 

The facelifted 3 Series is available only in the M Sport guise, limited to one variant of petrol and diesel each. The M340i is the higher-end variant with a more powerful engine, priced over Rs 10 lakh more than the M Sport trims. 

Subtle Changes On The Outside

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

The facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine flaunts a fresh front profile with a bolder grille, refreshed LED headlights and DRLs, and a more aggressive bumper. Even the air dams are now bigger and with these changes, the sedan now looks sportier and more refined than its pre-facelift version. While the side profile remains largely unchanged, the rear gets a tweaked bumper design. 

The Interior Looks More Posh!

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

The interior gets a big change, courtesy of the new curved displays which house the 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment and 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. The infotainment gets a new i-Drive 8 user interface and the entire setup looks cleaner and modern. 

The facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine continues with a panoramic sunroof, three-zone AC, Harman sound system, powered front seats, ambient lighting, a heads-up display, and parking assist. Safety’s taken care of by six airbags, dynamic stability control, and front and rear sensors. 

Unchanged Powertrains

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

 

330 Li 

320 Ld 

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

2-litre diesel

Power 

262PS 

193PS 

Torque

400Nm 

400Nm 

Transmission 

8-speed automatic 

8-speed automatic 

0-100kmph Sprint time 

6.2 seconds

7.6 seconds 

The facelifted 3 Series Gran Limousine continues with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines, capable of 262PS and 193PS respectively. 

The BMW 3 Series rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C Class and Audi A4. but brags about being the only one in its segment to get the long-wheelbase version.

