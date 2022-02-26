BMW India Opens Bookings For The Facelifted X4

Published On Feb 26, 2022 10:00 AM By Rohit for BMW X4 2022

The updated SUV coupe will also be available in a limited-run Black Shadow Edition

BMW is expected to launch the facelifted X4 in March.

The SUV coupe comes with connected grille, updated LED headlights and sporty bumpers.

Should feature a tri-zone climate control, optional 12.3-inch touchscreen, and a digital driver’s display.

To be powered by the same petrol and diesel engines as before.

Could be priced from Rs 68 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

BMW has started taking orders for the facelifted X4. The SUV coupe is expected to go on sale in March. The carmaker will also be offering the new X4’s Black Shadow Edition, but of course in limited numbers.

The refreshed X4 comes with revised LED headlights, sporty bumpers, and connected kidney grille, all of which is similar to that of the facelifted X3. But the main thing that differs between the X3 and X4 is that the latter gets a sloping roofline. This should appeal to the set of buyers who would like their SUV to be flamboyant in lieu of practicality.

The familiarities extend to the cabin as well where both the SUV and the SUV coupe share the same steering wheel, digital driver’s display and even the optional 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Other features on offer include a tri-zone climate control, a standard 10.25-inch touchscreen, an optional head-up display, and powered front seats with memory function. BMW is also expected to equip it with electronically controlled dampers, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and optional ambient lighting. Its safety kit includes six airbags, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

The facelifted X4 will carry on with the existing petrol and diesel engines. There are three options to choose from: a 252PS 2-litre petrol, a 190PS 2-litre diesel, and a 265PS 3-litre diesel. BMW has paired all these engines with an 8-speed automatic gearbox which drives all four wheels.

We expect BMW to price the facelifted X4 from Rs 68 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The SUV coupe will continue to take on the Porsche Macan and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.

