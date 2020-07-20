Benefits Of Up To Rs 53,000 On Compact Hatchbacks In July 2020

Published On Jul 20, 2020 04:46 PM By Rohit for Maruti Celerio

Datsun is not offering any cash discount on the GO this month

Maruti Celerio gets maximum savings of up to Rs 53,000.

It is followed by the Datsun GO with benefits up to Rs 50,000.

Discounts of up to Rs 35,000 on the Tata Tiago .

The Maruti WagonR is offered with savings of up to Rs 32,000.

All offers are valid until July 31.

Maruti has been dominating the compact hatchback segment for a long time now. One of the reasons is that it offers three models in the segment including the best seller of the lot, the WagonR. The segment also consists of one model each from Tata, Hyundai and Datsun. In case you are planning to buy a compact hatchback this month, take a look at the model-wise offers applicable until July 31:

Maruti Celerio (Rs 4.41 lakh to Rs 5.68 lakh)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 53,000

All offers are applicable on both MT and AMT variants of the Celerio .

These are valid on the Celerio X too.

Both petrol and CNG variants are offered with the same benefits.

The Celerio X is priced from Rs 4.90 lakh to Rs 5.67 lakh.

Maruti WagonR (Rs 4.45 lakh to Rs 5.94 lakh)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,000

All offers are applicable on both petrol and CNG variants of the WagonR .

Tata Tiago (Rs 4.60 lakh to Rs 6.60 lakh)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

Hyundai Santro (Rs 4.57 lakh to Rs 6.25 lakh)

Offer BS6 Santro Era (base-spec) Other Variants Cash Discount Rs 15,000 Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 5,000 Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000 Up to Rs 45,000

Hyundai is offering the Santro with a 3-year/unlimited km warranty and 3-year roadside assistance (RSA) along with these offers.

Datsun GO (Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 6.45 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount -- Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Additional Benefits Up to Rs 25,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 50,000

These offers are applicable to all prospective buyers.

Those living in the north and west, can also avail of the ‘Buy Now and Pay in 2021’ scheme while Datsun is offering an interest rate of 6.99 percent to buyers in the south and east.

Note: For more details regarding the offers, we request you to contact the nearest brand dealership.

Final Takeaway

The Maruti Celerio gets the maximum discount in the segment followed by the Datsun GO, Hyundai Santro, Tata Tiago and Maruti WagonR. Although the Maruti Ignis is also a part of this segment, it isn’t offered with any benefits this month.

all prices, ex-showroom

