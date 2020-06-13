Auto Premier League Round 2 Results: Maruti Wagon R, Tata Altroz, Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon, Maruti Dzire Reach Final Round
The finalists pipped big names like the Maruti Baleno, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra Marazzo
The Auto Premier League is more than halfway through with the second round of voting concluded, leading into the third and final round. Your votes have reflected your opinions, promoting the popular models through to the finals. Let’s see how the contenders fared in the second round of the APL:
Hatches & EVs
|
Category
|
Round
|
Contenders
|
Winner
|
Votes
|
Budget Hatches
|
second
|
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vs Tata Tiago
|
Tata Tiago
|
1071
|
Budget Hatches
|
second
|
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Renault KWID
|
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
|
801
|
Premium Hatches
|
second
|
Hyundai Elite i20 Vs Maruti Suzuki Swift
|
Maruti Suzuki Swift
|
569
|
Premium Hatches
|
second
|
Tata Altroz Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno
|
Tata Altroz
|
570
|
Premium Hatches
|
second
|
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vs Toyota Glanza
|
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
|
634
|
Green Car
|
second
|
Tata Nexon EV Vs Mahindra e2oPlus
|
Tata Nexon EV
|
741
|
Green Car
|
second
|
MG Motor ZS EV Vs Tata Tiago EV
|
MG Motor ZS EV
|
410
|
Green Car
|
second
|
Hyundai Kona Electric Vs Mahindra E Verito
|
Hyundai Kona Electric
|
596
-
The Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R are the finalists for the budget hatchback award after two rounds of voting.
-
It’s a three-way tie between the Maruti Swift, Tata Altroz and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios for the best premium hatchback.
-
The second round of the APL also introduced the green car category and the final three are the expected winners from their respective face-offs.
SUVs & MPVs
|
Category
|
Round
|
Contenders
|
Winner
|
Votes
|
Sub-compact SUV
|
second
|
Hyundai Venue Vs Mahindra XUV300
|
Hyundai Venue
|
528
|
Sub-compact SUV
|
second
|
Tata Nexon Vs Ford EcoSport
|
Tata Nexon
|
644
|
Sub-compact SUV
|
second
|
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vs Honda WRV
|
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
|
708
|
Compact SUV
|
second
|
Tata Harrier Vs Mahindra Scorpio
|
Tata Harrier
|
636
|
Compact SUV
|
second
|
Hyundai Creta Vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
|
Hyundai Creta
|
844
|
Compact SUV
|
second
|
Jeep Compass Vs Kia Seltos
|
Kia Seltos
|
547
|
Full-Size SUV
|
second
|
Hyundai Tucson Vs Ford Endeavour
|
Ford Endeavour
|
714
|
Full-Size SUV
|
second
|
Volkswagen Tiguan Vs Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
|
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
|
456
|
Full-Size SUV
|
second
|
Toyota Fortuner Vs Honda CR-V
|
Toyota Fortuner
|
838
|
MPV
|
second
|
Kia Carnival Vs Mahindra Marazzo
|
Kia Carnival
|
530
|
MPV
|
second
|
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Maruti Suzuki XL6
|
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
|
503
|
MPV
|
second
|
Toyota Innova Crysta Vs Renault Triber
|
Toyota Innova Crysta
|
747
-
After two rounds of voting, the battle for the top spot comes down to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier.
-
In the sub-4m SUV contest, it comes down to the best-sellers: Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon. The Venue beat the XUV300 and the Nexon beat the EcoSport to earn their spots in the final round.
-
The Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is up against tall odds as it competes against the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner for the top spot in that segment.
-
Between the MPVs, the newcomer Kia Carnival will face off against the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta in the third and final round of the APL.
Sedans
|
Sub-compact Sedan
|
second
|
Honda Amaze Vs Tata Tigor
|
Honda Amaze
|
690
|
Sub-compact Sedan
|
second
|
Hyundai Aura Vs Hyundai Xcent
|
Hyundai Aura
|
522
|
Sub-compact Sedan
|
second
|
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Ford Aspire
|
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
|
743
|
Compact Sedan
|
second
|
Volkswagen Vento Vs Hyundai Verna
|
Hyundai Verna
|
685
|
Compact Sedan
|
second
|
Toyota Yaris Vs Honda City
|
Honda City
|
667
|
Compact Sedan
|
second
|
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Vs Skoda New Rapid
|
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
|
494
|
Executive sedan
|
second
|
Toyota Camry Vs Skoda Octavia
|
Toyota Camry
|
436
|
Executive sedan
|
second
|
Skoda New Superb Vs Hyundai Elantra
|
Skoda New Superb
|
401
-
The finalists for all the sedan segments come as a surprise to no one.
-
Among the sub-4m sedans, the final contest is between the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
-
In the compact-sedan segment, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz beat the Skoda Rapid, Hyundai Verna beat the Volkswagen Vento and Honda City got an easy win over the Toyota Yaris. The threeway finale is between the affordable, the reliable and the feature-loaded choices.
-
Finally, the top contenders for the executive sedan segment are the Toyota Camry and Skoda Superb along with the Honda Civic which managed to secure a free-pass to the finals.
The final round of the Auto Premier League is set to begin on June 14 and if you haven’t yet participated in the Auto Premier League, make sure to bookmark this link and vote for your favourite car to make it the king of its segment and win exciting prizes.
