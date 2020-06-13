  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsAuto Premier League Round 2 Results: Maruti Wagon R, Tata Altroz, Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon, Maruti Dzire Reach Final Round

Auto Premier League Round 2 Results: Maruti Wagon R, Tata Altroz, Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon, Maruti Dzire Reach Final Round

Published On Jun 13, 2020 11:59 AM By CarDekho

  • 21014 Views
  • Write a comment

The finalists pipped big names like the Maruti Baleno, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra Marazzo

The Auto Premier League is more than halfway through with the second round of voting concluded, leading into the third and final round. Your votes have reflected your opinions, promoting the popular models through to the finals. Let’s see how the contenders fared in the second round of the APL:

Hatches & EVs

Category

Round

Contenders

Winner

Votes

Budget Hatches

second

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vs Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

1071

Budget Hatches

second

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Renault KWID

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

801

Premium Hatches

second

Hyundai Elite i20 Vs Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

569

Premium Hatches

second

Tata Altroz Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Tata Altroz

570

Premium Hatches

second

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vs Toyota Glanza

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

634

Green Car

second

Tata Nexon EV Vs Mahindra e2oPlus

Tata Nexon EV

741

Green Car

second

MG Motor ZS EV Vs Tata Tiago EV

MG Motor ZS EV

410

Green Car

second

Hyundai Kona Electric Vs Mahindra E Verito

Hyundai Kona Electric

596

  • The Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R are the finalists for the budget hatchback award after two rounds of voting.

  • It’s a three-way tie between the Maruti Swift, Tata Altroz and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios for the best premium hatchback.

  • The second round of the APL also introduced the green car category and the final three are the expected winners from their respective face-offs.

Best Sub-4m SUV In India: Vote For Your Favourite

SUVs & MPVs

Category

Round

Contenders

Winner

Votes

Sub-compact SUV

second

Hyundai Venue Vs Mahindra XUV300

Hyundai Venue

528

Sub-compact SUV

second

Tata Nexon Vs Ford EcoSport

Tata Nexon

644

Sub-compact SUV

second

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vs Honda WRV

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

708

Compact SUV

second

Tata Harrier Vs Mahindra Scorpio

Tata Harrier

636

Compact SUV

second

Hyundai Creta Vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

Hyundai Creta

844

Compact SUV

second

Jeep Compass Vs Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

547

Full-Size SUV

second

Hyundai Tucson Vs Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

714

Full-Size SUV

second

Volkswagen Tiguan Vs Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

456

Full-Size SUV

second

Toyota Fortuner Vs Honda CR-V

Toyota Fortuner

838

MPV

second

Kia Carnival Vs Mahindra Marazzo

Kia Carnival

530

MPV

second

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

503

MPV

second

Toyota Innova Crysta Vs Renault Triber

Toyota Innova Crysta

747

Best Executive Sedan Of The Year: Which One Makes It To The Top Of Your List?

Sedans

Sub-compact Sedan

second

Honda Amaze Vs Tata Tigor

Honda Amaze

690

Sub-compact Sedan

second

Hyundai Aura Vs Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Aura

522

Sub-compact Sedan

second

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Ford Aspire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

743

Compact Sedan

second

Volkswagen Vento Vs Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

685

Compact Sedan

second

Toyota Yaris Vs Honda City

Honda City

667

Compact Sedan

second

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Vs Skoda New Rapid

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

494

Executive sedan

second

Toyota Camry Vs Skoda Octavia

Toyota Camry

436

Executive sedan

second

Skoda New Superb Vs Hyundai Elantra

Skoda New Superb

401

  • The finalists for all the sedan segments come as a surprise to no one. 

  • Among the sub-4m sedans, the final contest is between the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.

  • In the compact-sedan segment, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz beat the Skoda Rapid, Hyundai Verna beat the Volkswagen Vento and Honda City got an easy win over the Toyota Yaris. The threeway finale is between the affordable, the reliable and the feature-loaded choices.

  • Finally, the top contenders for the executive sedan segment are the Toyota Camry and Skoda Superb along with the Honda Civic which managed to secure a free-pass to the finals.

The final round of the Auto Premier League is set to begin on June 14 and if you haven’t yet participated in the Auto Premier League, make sure to bookmark this link and vote for your favourite car to make it the king of its segment and win exciting prizes.

C
Published by
CarDekho

Write your Comment

Read Full News
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?