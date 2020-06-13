Auto Premier League Round 2 Results: Maruti Wagon R, Tata Altroz, Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon, Maruti Dzire Reach Final Round

Published On Jun 13, 2020 11:59 AM By CarDekho

The finalists pipped big names like the Maruti Baleno, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra Marazzo

The Auto Premier League is more than halfway through with the second round of voting concluded, leading into the third and final round. Your votes have reflected your opinions, promoting the popular models through to the finals. Let’s see how the contenders fared in the second round of the APL:

Hatches & EVs

Category Round Contenders Winner Votes Budget Hatches second Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vs Tata Tiago Tata Tiago 1071 Budget Hatches second Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Renault KWID Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 801 Premium Hatches second Hyundai Elite i20 Vs Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki Swift 569 Premium Hatches second Tata Altroz Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno Tata Altroz 570 Premium Hatches second Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vs Toyota Glanza Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 634 Green Car second Tata Nexon EV Vs Mahindra e2oPlus Tata Nexon EV 741 Green Car second MG Motor ZS EV Vs Tata Tiago EV MG Motor ZS EV 410 Green Car second Hyundai Kona Electric Vs Mahindra E Verito Hyundai Kona Electric 596

The Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R are the finalists for the budget hatchback award after two rounds of voting.

It’s a three-way tie between the Maruti Swift , Tata Altroz and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios for the best premium hatchback.

The second round of the APL also introduced the green car category and the final three are the expected winners from their respective face-offs.

SUVs & MPVs

Category Round Contenders Winner Votes Sub-compact SUV second Hyundai Venue Vs Mahindra XUV300 Hyundai Venue 528 Sub-compact SUV second Tata Nexon Vs Ford EcoSport Tata Nexon 644 Sub-compact SUV second Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vs Honda WRV Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 708 Compact SUV second Tata Harrier Vs Mahindra Scorpio Tata Harrier 636 Compact SUV second Hyundai Creta Vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Hyundai Creta 844 Compact SUV second Jeep Compass Vs Kia Seltos Kia Seltos 547 Full-Size SUV second Hyundai Tucson Vs Ford Endeavour Ford Endeavour 714 Full-Size SUV second Volkswagen Tiguan Vs Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Mitsubishi Pajero Sport 456 Full-Size SUV second Toyota Fortuner Vs Honda CR-V Toyota Fortuner 838 MPV second Kia Carnival Vs Mahindra Marazzo Kia Carnival 530 MPV second Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 503 MPV second Toyota Innova Crysta Vs Renault Triber Toyota Innova Crysta 747

Sedans

Sub-compact Sedan second Honda Amaze Vs Tata Tigor Honda Amaze 690 Sub-compact Sedan second Hyundai Aura Vs Hyundai Xcent Hyundai Aura 522 Sub-compact Sedan second Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Ford Aspire Maruti Suzuki Dzire 743 Compact Sedan second Volkswagen Vento Vs Hyundai Verna Hyundai Verna 685 Compact Sedan second Toyota Yaris Vs Honda City Honda City 667 Compact Sedan second Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Vs Skoda New Rapid Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 494 Executive sedan second Toyota Camry Vs Skoda Octavia Toyota Camry 436 Executive sedan second Skoda New Superb Vs Hyundai Elantra Skoda New Superb 401

The finalists for all the sedan segments come as a surprise to no one.

Among the sub-4m sedans, the final contest is between the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.

In the compact-sedan segment, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz beat the Skoda Rapid, Hyundai Verna beat the Volkswagen Vento and Honda City got an easy win over the Toyota Yaris. The threeway finale is between the affordable, the reliable and the feature-loaded choices.

Finally, the top contenders for the executive sedan segment are the Toyota Camry and Skoda Superb along with the Honda Civic which managed to secure a free-pass to the finals.

The final round of the Auto Premier League is set to begin on June 14 and if you haven’t yet participated in the Auto Premier League, make sure to bookmark this link and vote for your favourite car to make it the king of its segment and win exciting prizes.