English | हिंदी

Audi India's Entire Model Range To Soon Get Dearer

Modified On Aug 23, 2022 01:34 PM By CarDekho for Audi Q2

  • 1573 Views
  • Write a comment

This is the second price increment announced by Audi this year, will be effective from September 20

Audi India has announced a price hike across its model range. The price increment of up to 2.4 per cent will be levied beginning September 20, 2022. The German marque has cited rising input and supply chain costs as the principal factors behind the price hike.

From the entry-level Q2 (compact SUV) to the flagship A8L (luxury sedan), Audi India’s stable currently has a host of different body styles, including the sportback in the form of the RS5, spanning its portfolio. 

The carmaker also has three electric models on offer: e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, and e-tron SUV which also see their asking price go up.

In other news, Audi has opened bookings for the latest version of the popular Q3 in India.

You can go through the press release for more details:

Audi India announces price hike across model range

  • Ex-showroom price of the Audi model range in India will increase by up to 2.4% starting September 20, 2022  

  • Result of rising input and supply chain costs 

Mumbai, August 23, 2022 – Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced a price hike of up to 2.4% across its model range in India. The price hike is a result of rising input and supply chain costs and will come into effect from September 20, 2022.

Also Read: Electric Rickshaws Powered By Audi e-tron’s Used Batteries To Hit Indian Roads In 2023

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input and supply chain costs, we are required to take a price hike of up to 2.4% across our model range.” Audi India’s current line-up includes the petrol-powered Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback, and Audi RS Q8. The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand, comprises a wide range including the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55 and India’s first electric supercars, the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. Audi India recently opened online bookings for its loved model Audi Q3 in India.

Read More on : Audi Q2 Automatic

C
Published by
CarDekho
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Audi Q2

Read Full News
  • Audi A6
  • Audi Q7
  • Audi Q5
  • Audi A4
  • Audi RS e-tron GT
  • Audi A8L
  • Audi e-tron GT
  • Audi Q2
Big Saving !!
Save upto 33% ! Find best deals on Used Audi Cars
View Used Audi Q2 In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsAudi India's Entire Model Range To Soon Get Dearer
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience