Modified On Aug 23, 2022 01:34 PM By CarDekho for Audi Q2

This is the second price increment announced by Audi this year, will be effective from September 20

Audi India has announced a price hike across its model range. The price increment of up to 2.4 per cent will be levied beginning September 20, 2022. The German marque has cited rising input and supply chain costs as the principal factors behind the price hike.

From the entry-level Q2 (compact SUV) to the flagship A8L (luxury sedan), Audi India’s stable currently has a host of different body styles, including the sportback in the form of the RS5, spanning its portfolio.

The carmaker also has three electric models on offer: e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, and e-tron SUV which also see their asking price go up.

In other news, Audi has opened bookings for the latest version of the popular Q3 in India.

You can go through the press release for more details:

Audi India announces price hike across model range

Ex-showroom price of the Audi model range in India will increase by up to 2.4% starting September 20, 2022

Result of rising input and supply chain costs

Mumbai, August 23, 2022 – Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today announced a price hike of up to 2.4% across its model range in India. The price hike is a result of rising input and supply chain costs and will come into effect from September 20, 2022.

Also Read: Electric Rickshaws Powered By Audi e-tron’s Used Batteries To Hit Indian Roads In 2023

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “At Audi India, we are committed to operating a sustainable business model. With rising input and supply chain costs, we are required to take a price hike of up to 2.4% across our model range.” Audi India’s current line-up includes the petrol-powered Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS 5 Sportback, and Audi RS Q8. The electric vehicle portfolio under the e-tron brand, comprises a wide range including the Audi e-tron 50, Audi e-tron 55, Audi e-tron Sportback 55 and India’s first electric supercars, the Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT. Audi India recently opened online bookings for its loved model Audi Q3 in India.

Read More on : Audi Q2 Automatic