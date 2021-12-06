The Audi A4 Gets A New Base Variant For Rs 39.99 Lakh

Published On Dec 06, 2021 02:17 PM By Dhruv for Audi A4

It will serve as an easier entry point for those looking to get into the Audi family

The A4 Premium gets LED lights, an Audi sound system, a sunroof and wireless charging.

It also gets electrically adjustable front seats, leather upholstery and a 10.1 inch touchscreen.

It misses on multi-colour ambient lighting, the Audi Virtual Cockpit and memory function for the driver's seat.

It uses the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine making 190PS/320Nm as the other variants.

It’s priced at Rs 39.99 lakh and will rival the Mercedes C-Class, BMW 3 Series and Volvo S60.

German carmaker Audi has launched the Premium variant for the A4 in India and it is priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new entry-level variant is positioned below the currently available Premium Plus and Technology variants of the A4. Here’s how the complete Audi A4 variant price list now stands:

Premium Rs 39.99 lakh Premium Plus Rs 43.69 lakh Technology Rs 47.61 lakh

As you can see from the table above, the new Premium variant of the A4 is at least Rs 3.7 lakh cheaper than the next-in-line variant, and Rs 7.62 lakh cheaper than the top variant. Despite the difference in price, the A4 Premium continues to get features like LED headlights and taillights. There is also a sunroof, an Audi sound system, wireless charging, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a digital driver instrument cluster and single light ambient lighting. The interior is draped in leather upholstery, and you get electrically adjustable front seats with 4-way lumbar support and electrically adjustable ORVMS with auto fold and heating function. Finally, you get a rear view camera with parking aid, drive modes and six airbags.

Compared to the Premium Plus variant that slots just above it, the Premium variant misses out on two airbags, triple-zone climate control and multi-colour ambient lighting. The top-spec Technology variant adds a memory function for the driver seat, a memory function for the external mirrors, a hands-free bootlid and Audi’s Virtual Cockpit system.

The A4 Premium makes use of the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the rest of the lineup. It makes 190PS/320Nm and is mated to a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch transmission). Also on offer is a mild 12V hybrid system as well that allows the A4 to coast at certain speeds, and it also features brake energy regeneration.

The Audi A4 is among the luxury midsize sedan offerings in India, and as such goes up against the Mercedes-Benz C Class, BMW 3 Series and Volvo S60.

