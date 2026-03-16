All You Need To Know About The New 2026 Renault Duster Ahead Of Its Launch Tomorrow

Renault is all set to launch the all-new Duster in India tomorrow. First launched in 2012, the Duster played a big role in popularising the compact SUV segment in the country. Today, this segment is dominated by SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

With the new-generation model, Renault aims to make a strong comeback with a fresh design, a more modern interior, more features and multiple engine options, including the segment's most powerful turbo-petrol and a hybrid. Ahead of its official launch, here’s everything you need to know about the new Renault Duster.

Exterior Design

The new Duster keeps its rugged SUV look but now gets a more modern design. At the front, the SUV gets slim LED DRLs and a new grille with large ‘DUSTER’ lettering. The bumper features silver accents and pixel-style fog lamps, giving it a tough appearance.

From the side, the SUV gets black cladding around the wheel arches and lower body. It also comes with large alloy wheels and tall roof rails that add to its SUV look.

At the rear, the Duster features triangular tail lamps connected by an LED light bar, along with a roof spoiler and a rugged rear bumper. Overall, the new design gives the SUV a stronger road presence than before.

Platform

The new India-spec Duster does not use Renault’s global CMF-B platform. Instead, it sits on Renault’s RGMP platform, which was developed with Indian conditions in mind.

This platform is designed to be strong and flexible. It can support a range of vehicles, from small cars to larger SUVs. It can also support different seating layouts, including 5, 6, or 7-seat configurations.

Note: Another advantage is that this platform can support different powertrains, such as petrol, hybrid, CNG, and even electric powertrains in the future.

Capability And Engineering

Renault has also worked on improving the driving stability of the new Duster. A rear stabiliser bar helps reduce body roll and keeps the SUV stable during quick directional changes. The braking system uses low-steel brake pads that improve braking performance and heat control.

The electric power steering uses a powerful motor that keeps steering light in the city and stable at higher speeds.

Interesting Fact: Renault has also tested the car in a wind tunnel with IIT Kanpur to reduce wind noise at highway speeds.

Interior

Inside, the new Duster gets a completely new dashboard design. The cabin features two digital screens, including one for the infotainment system and another for the driver’s display. The interior also gets leatherette seats, contrast stitching and premium trim pieces. Renault has kept physical buttons for important controls so that they are easy to use while driving. Other highlights include ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, ambient lighting and a powered tailgate. The SUV also offers a large 518-litre boot.

Features And Safety

The new Duster comes with many modern features including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof.

For safety, the SUV comes standard with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, electronic stability control, and all-wheel disc brakes.

The new Duster will also get Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features. Renault is aiming for a 5-star crash safety rating for the SUV.

Powertrain Options

The new Duster will be offered with three engine options.

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.3-litre turbo petrol mild-hybrid 1.8-litre strong hybrid Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual / 6-speed DCT 8-speed hybrid transmission Power (PS) 100 PS 163 PS 160 PS Torque (Nm) 160 Nm 280 Nm TBA

TBA- to be announced, DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission

The 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine also uses dual-injection technology, which improves performance and efficiency.

Expected Price And Rivals

The new Renault Duster is expected to be priced from around Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Once launched, it will compete with midsize SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and MG Astor.