All Mass Market Cars Recalled In India In 2024

Published On Dec 31, 2024 06:01 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Creta

Honda recalled more than 90,000 units of its old models in 2024, which was the most for any mass-market carmaker in India

While we got a lot of interesting new cars that debuted in 2024, some cars were voluntarily recalled by the manufacturers due to some manufacturing issues. Models like the Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Alto, the Skoda-VW siblings and even a lot of old Honda cars were affected by the recalls. Let us take a detailed look at all the cars and the reason they were recalled in 2024:

Recall Date

Car Model

Manufacturing Timeline

Affected Variant(s) 

No. Of Units Affected

Reason Of Recall

February 15, 2024

Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Verna

February 13, 2023 to June 6, 2023

1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol variants

7,698 units

An issue in the electronic oil pump controller

August 7, 2024

Maruti Alto

June 5, 2024 to May 5, 2024

Both petrol and CNG variants

2,555 units

An issue with the steering wheel assembly

October 28, 2024

Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia

November 29, 2023 to January 20, 2024

All variants

14

Missing weldings on suspension arms

October 28, 2024

Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus

November 29, 2023 to January 20, 2024

All variants

38

Missing weldings on suspension arms

October 28, 2024

Honda City,  Honda Amaze, Honda Jazz, Honda WR-V, Honda BR-V, Honda Brio

August 8, 2017 to June 30, 2018

All variants

92,672 units

Defective fuel pump

Pre-facelift Hyundai Creta

  • The 1.5-litre N/A petrol variants of the pre-facelift Hyundai Creta and the new-generation Verna were the first cars to be recalled in 2024 due to an issue in the electronic oil pump controller. This issue could potentially lead to a failure in delivering fuel to the engine at the correct pressure and quantity.

Maruti Alto K10

  • Over 2,500 units of both petrol and CNG variants of the Maruti Alto were also recalled due to an issue with the steering wheel assembly. This issue could possibly affect the steerability of the hatchback and hence was recalled voluntarily by the manufacturer.

Skoda Kushaq front

  • 14 units of Skoda Kushaq and Slavia and 38 units of the Volkswagen Taigun and Slavia were also recalled this year due to missing welds on the suspension arms. This issue could potentially make the cars unstable on the road, making them unfit to drive.

2017 Honda City

  • More than 92,000 units of old Honda cars produced between August 2017 and June 2018 had been voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer over a faulty fuel pump issue. These cars include old versions of the Honda City, Honda Amaze, Honda WR-V, Honda BR-V, Honda Brio and Honda Accord produced between the aforementioned timeline.

If the manufacturing date of your car falls within the timeline of the recalled cars, we recommend getting it checked as early as possible at your nearest authorised service centre. Even though the car might not show any signs of a manufacturing defect, it may be harmful in the long run.

Which car recall shocked you the most this year? Tell us in the comments below.

