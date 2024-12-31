All Mass Market Cars Recalled In India In 2024

Honda recalled more than 90,000 units of its old models in 2024, which was the most for any mass-market carmaker in India

While we got a lot of interesting new cars that debuted in 2024, some cars were voluntarily recalled by the manufacturers due to some manufacturing issues. Models like the Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Alto, the Skoda-VW siblings and even a lot of old Honda cars were affected by the recalls. Let us take a detailed look at all the cars and the reason they were recalled in 2024:

Recall Date Car Model Manufacturing Timeline Affected Variant(s) No. Of Units Affected Reason Of Recall February 15, 2024 Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Verna February 13, 2023 to June 6, 2023 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol variants 7,698 units An issue in the electronic oil pump controller August 7, 2024 Maruti Alto June 5, 2024 to May 5, 2024 Both petrol and CNG variants 2,555 units An issue with the steering wheel assembly October 28, 2024 Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia November 29, 2023 to January 20, 2024 All variants 14 Missing weldings on suspension arms October 28, 2024 Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus November 29, 2023 to January 20, 2024 All variants 38 Missing weldings on suspension arms October 28, 2024 Honda City, Honda Amaze, Honda Jazz, Honda WR-V, Honda BR-V, Honda Brio August 8, 2017 to June 30, 2018 All variants 92,672 units Defective fuel pump

The 1.5-litre N/A petrol variants of the pre-facelift Hyundai Creta and the new-generation Verna were the first cars to be recalled in 2024 due to an issue in the electronic oil pump controller. This issue could potentially lead to a failure in delivering fuel to the engine at the correct pressure and quantity.

Over 2,500 units of both petrol and CNG variants of the Maruti Alto were also recalled due to an issue with the steering wheel assembly. This issue could possibly affect the steerability of the hatchback and hence was recalled voluntarily by the manufacturer.

14 units of Skoda Kushaq and Slavia and 38 units of the Volkswagen Taigun and Slavia were also recalled this year due to missing welds on the suspension arms. This issue could potentially make the cars unstable on the road, making them unfit to drive.

More than 92,000 units of old Honda cars produced between August 2017 and June 2018 had been voluntarily recalled by the manufacturer over a faulty fuel pump issue. These cars include old versions of the Honda City, Honda Amaze, Honda WR-V, Honda BR-V, Honda Brio and Honda Accord produced between the aforementioned timeline.

If the manufacturing date of your car falls within the timeline of the recalled cars, we recommend getting it checked as early as possible at your nearest authorised service centre. Even though the car might not show any signs of a manufacturing defect, it may be harmful in the long run.

