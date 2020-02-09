7-Seater MG Hector Plus To Be Launched After 6-Seater In 2020

Published On Feb 09, 2020 12:00 PM By Saransh for MG Hector Plus

The 7-seater version will get a bench-type second-row unlike the captain seats in the upcoming 6-seater

While the 6-seater is expected in summer, the 7-seater will launch around Diwali 2020.

The Hector Plus will share its powertrains and feature list with the standard Hector.

Will rival the likes of the Tata Gravitas and the upcoming second-gen Mahindra XUV500.

MG unveiled the Hector Plus (three-row Hector) at Auto Expo 2020. It features updated aesthetics along with an additional row of seats as it’s a 6-seater model with captain seats in the second row. However, a 7-seater version is in the pipeline and will be launched around Diwali 2020. The Hector Plus 6-seater is expected to go on sale in summer 2020.

Compared to the Hector Plus, which gets a set of captain seats in the second row along with a usual 50:50 split seat in the third, the 7-seater Hector will get a 60:40 split bench-type seats in the second row. Compared to the regular Hector, both the three-row versions of the Hector, 6 and 7-seater models, will offer a sliding second-row to adjust legroom for the third row.

Pictured: China-spec model

The 7-seater Hector will share its engines and feature list with 5-and 6-seater Hector. The engine options are a 2.0-litre diesel engine (170PS/350Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine (143PS/250Nm). Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox while the petrol engine gets an option of 6-speed DCT as well.

The standard Hector features panoramic sunroof, 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system with an eSIM for connected car technology, 360-degree camera, up to six airbags, powered front seats, and a powered tailgate.

The 7-seater MG Hector is likely to be priced on par with its 6-seater variant, which is expected to attract a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the standard car. The standard Hector is priced from Rs 12.73 lakh to Rs 17.43 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Once launched, the 7-seater Hector will take on the likes of the Tata Gravitas, 2020 Mahindra XUV500, and a Ford based on the new XUV500.

