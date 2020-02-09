7-Seater MG Hector Plus To Be Launched After 6-Seater In 2020
Published On Feb 09, 2020 12:00 PM By Saransh for MG Hector Plus
The 7-seater version will get a bench-type second-row unlike the captain seats in the upcoming 6-seater
- While the 6-seater is expected in summer, the 7-seater will launch around Diwali 2020.
- The Hector Plus will share its powertrains and feature list with the standard Hector.
- Will rival the likes of the Tata Gravitas and the upcoming second-gen Mahindra XUV500.
MG unveiled the Hector Plus (three-row Hector) at Auto Expo 2020. It features updated aesthetics along with an additional row of seats as it’s a 6-seater model with captain seats in the second row. However, a 7-seater version is in the pipeline and will be launched around Diwali 2020. The Hector Plus 6-seater is expected to go on sale in summer 2020.
Compared to the Hector Plus, which gets a set of captain seats in the second row along with a usual 50:50 split seat in the third, the 7-seater Hector will get a 60:40 split bench-type seats in the second row. Compared to the regular Hector, both the three-row versions of the Hector, 6 and 7-seater models, will offer a sliding second-row to adjust legroom for the third row.
Pictured: China-spec model
The 7-seater Hector will share its engines and feature list with 5-and 6-seater Hector. The engine options are a 2.0-litre diesel engine (170PS/350Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine (143PS/250Nm). Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox while the petrol engine gets an option of 6-speed DCT as well.
The standard Hector features panoramic sunroof, 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system with an eSIM for connected car technology, 360-degree camera, up to six airbags, powered front seats, and a powered tailgate.
The 7-seater MG Hector is likely to be priced on par with its 6-seater variant, which is expected to attract a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the standard car. The standard Hector is priced from Rs 12.73 lakh to Rs 17.43 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Once launched, the 7-seater Hector will take on the likes of the Tata Gravitas, 2020 Mahindra XUV500, and a Ford based on the new XUV500.
