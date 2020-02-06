MG Hector 6-Seater Unveiled As Hector Plus At Auto Expo 2020

Modified On Feb 06, 2020 05:47 PM By Sonny

Gets captain seats in the middle row; expected to launch in first half of 2020

The three-row version of the Hector has been unveiled as the MG Hector Plus.

It gets captain seats in the middle row.

It shares BS6 powertrains with Hector - 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre diesel.

Comes with a similar set of features as the standard Hector.

MG Hector Plus will likely be priced between Rs 14 lakh and Rs 19 lakh at launch.

The three-row MG SUV has been highly anticipated since the Hector was launched. Given its notable proportions, the addition of an extra row of seats was inevitable. Now, it has been unveiled in India as the Hector Plus -- a 6-seater with captain seats in the middle row.

While the Plus looks a lot like the Hector, it has its distinguishing elements like the revised front fascia with beefier LED DRLs and slightly rearranged headlamps and grille. Around the back, it has revised tail lamp detailing with an updated rear bumper, with faux dual exhaust exits. It also loses the connected tail lamp visual element with the new Plus. With the updated front and rear profiles, the 6-seater Hector has slightly grown in size.

The MG Hector Plus comes across as a more premium three-row SUV using the captain seat layout for added comfort. It has a similar feature list as the regular Hector with its 10.4-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system with an eSIM for connected car technology, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, power-adjustable front seats, 360 Around View camera, and up to 6 airbags. The Hector Plus gets third row AC vents and a USB charge port too.

Under the bonnet, the Plus shares its powertrains with the Hector, but in BS6 form. The options are a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol (143PS/250Nm) and the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre diesel engine(170PS/350Nm), both mated to a 6-speed manual. As with the standard Hector, only the petrol engine gets an automatic option by way of a 6-speed DCT.

MG is expected to launch the Hector Plus by July 2020 at a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the current Hector SUV, which ranges from Rs 12.73 lakh to Rs 17.43 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). MG will also be launching a 7-seater version of the Hector Plus towards the final quarter of 2020. Once launched, it will take on the likes of the Tata Gravitas , 2020 Mahindra XUV500, and a Ford based on the new XUV500.

